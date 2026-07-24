Laserfiche, a longtime community partner and global leader in AI-driven content management, celebrated its 50th anniversary by turning its annual employee summer party into a powerful show of generosity for patients and families at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital. During the company’s employee picnic, karaoke and lip-sync event, Laserfiche surprised hospital leaders with a $50,000 gift in support of Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital.

Guests enjoyed karaoke and lip-sync performances throughout the event, including a special performance of Dancing Queen by members of the Cherese Maril Laulhere Child Life Program’s Music Therapy team. The performance highlighted the important role music and play-based interventions can have in helping children and families cope during the healthcare journey, a central mission of the Child Life Program.

The event also featured a heartfelt story from the event DJ, who shared his own family’s experience at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital, serving as a reminder of the lasting impact compassionate care can have on patients and their loved ones.

During the celebration, Lara Khouri, chief executive officer of Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital, thanked Laserfiche employees and leadership for their continued partnership and support of children and families throughout the community. She noted that Laserfiche’s generosity will help the Child Life team continue providing comfort, education and emotional support to children facing hospitalization and medical treatment.

“For years, Laserfiche has been an extraordinary community partner, supporting our patients through toy drives, holiday campaigns, fundraising events and countless acts of kindness,” said Khouri. “This generous anniversary gift will help ensure children and families continue to receive the compassion, comfort and hope they need during some of life’s most challenging moments.”

As one of only eight freestanding children’s hospitals in California, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital cares for thousands of children each year through specialized inpatient, outpatient and emergency care.

“I’m incredibly proud of our team for coming together to celebrate 50 years of Laserfiche while making a meaningful impact in the community,” said Karl Chan, chief executive officer, Laserfiche. “The enthusiasm and generosity displayed by our employees throughout this fundraiser reflect the values that have guided our company for five decades. We are honored to support Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital and help make a difference for children and families who rely on their care.”