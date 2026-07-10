A group of seventh-grade students, supported by professional football kicker, Cameron Dicker, donated sensory toy and activity bags to children receiving care in the Emergency Department at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital, providing comfort and emotional support during hospitalization.

The project, called “Kits of Kindness,” was led by students Audrey Beck, Ava Ewing and Charley Berman as part of their Girl Scouts Silver Award and funded through Dicker’s philanthropic initiative, the Wholeheartedly Club. After visiting their school to hear student-led community ideas, Dicker selected the project for its focus on supporting children during hospitalization. In total, the students assembled and donated 150 sensory bags, which include age-appropriate items such as fidget toys, coloring activities and tactile tools designed to reduce anxiety and help children cope in a clinical setting.

“Being in the hospital can be stressful and even scary for children, especially in an emergency department setting,” said Rita Goshert, director, Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Program, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital. “Something as simple as a distraction tool can help them feel calmer and more in control. It’s incredible to see these students recognize that need and, with Cameron’s support, turn it into something that’s truly helping our patients.”

Beyond the donation, Dicker and his fiancée, Annie, helped deliver the sensory bags directly to emergency department care teams. During the visit, Dicker also spent time connecting with children at the bedside who were hospitalized.

“It’s inspiring to see these young leaders step up and take action,” said Cameron Dicker. “Spending time with patients and seeing their strength firsthand really puts things into perspective. The Wholeheartedly Club is all about supporting ideas that make a real difference, and we were honored to join the girls and be part of something that’s helping families during a difficult time.”

The Girl Scouts Silver Award is the highest honor a Cadette can achieve, recognizing projects that address community needs and create lasting impact. Motivated in part by their own experiences as patients, Audrey, Ava, and Charley spent months planning and assembling the bags to help children feel more comfortable in a hospital setting. Efforts like this highlight the important role sensory tools play in helping children cope with unfamiliar and often stressful situations and environments by promoting distraction techniques using these sensory toys during care.