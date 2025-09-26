The Long Beach Cancer League—a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising funds for cancer awareness, research, and psychosocial services—successfully raised more than $225,000 at its annual gala, this year with the western theme of Sundance Soiree. The gala attracted more than 250 guests who enjoyed live and silent auctions, lively casino games, and a wine/whiskey pull.

“The Sundance Soiree was a spectacular evening filled with fun, laughter, and generosity,” said Sheryl Stewart, president, Long Beach Cancer League. “We are incredibly grateful to our generous sponsors and dedicated supporters who made this event a resounding success.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit the MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute at Long Beach Medical Center and the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital, with a focus on psychosocial care for both programs. The Todd Cancer Institute and Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute provide comprehensive psychosocial care that supports patients and their families emotionally, mentally and spiritually through counseling, therapy, lifestyle programs, and child-focused care to enhance well-being throughout the cancer journey.

At the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute, a multidisciplinary care team provides transformational care for children with cancer and serious blood disorders. Community funding supports vital psychosocial programs not typically covered by insurance, such as the Executive Function Program,Art Therapy Program, Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Program, and School Reintegration Program. It also provides access to psychologists, social workers, and cancer support services for patients and their families.

“Psychosocial care is a vital part of treating children with cancer or sickle cell disease—it takes a dedicated team to support their emotional, developmental, and mental health needs through services like art therapy, child life, and counseling,” said Annie Santos, program director at the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute. “With the support of the Long Beach community, we help families find strength and hope.”

At the MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute, psychosocial care is a cornerstone of whole-person healing—integrated into every treatment plan to support emotional, mental, and spiritual well-being. Patients have access to a wide array of psychosocial programs including Women Guiding Women: Cancer Support & Education, Prehabilitation, Yoga, Beat the Odds, Boost the Odds, cancer coaching, genetic counseling, nutrition support, social work services, support groups, and spiritual care. Specialized offerings like the Adolescent & Young Adult Survivorship Program, Freedom from Smoking, Marti’s Closet, and community events further enrich the healing journey. Whether through counseling, peer mentoring, lifestyle education, or movement-based therapies like yoga, these services empower patients and families to navigate cancer with resilience, clarity, and hope.

“We are incredibly grateful for the Long Beach community’s support of our cancer patients—not just through clinical care, but also with essential psychosocial services,” said Jodie Pham, director, MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute. “Research has shown that patients experience better outcomes when their emotional and mental well-being are prioritized alongside their physical care. We deeply appreciate community partners like the Long Beach Cancer League for their unwavering support.”

Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s continue to provide innovative, compassionate, and comprehensive care for cancer patients. With the support of community organizations like the Long Beach Cancer League, MemorialCare remains steadfast in its mission to deliver exceptional care that addresses the physical, mental, emotional, and social needs of every patient.