The Long Beach Cancer League raised more than $200,000 at its annual Sundance Soirée to support psychosocial care at MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute at Long Beach Medical Center and the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital. An important part of the cancer journey includes psychosocial care, which helps care for the whole person during cancer care.

A cancer diagnosis can affect the mental and emotional well-being of patients and their entire families. Support groups, counseling, and resources for caregivers and children are essential. Helping patients stay connected to school, work, and the activities that make them feel like themselves can restore a sense of normalcy and hope. Psychosocial care also addresses barriers such as transportation, financial concerns, and insurance questions, reducing undue stress that can interfere with treatment.

Although psychosocial care is essential, it does not always fit within traditional healthcare payment models. The cost of a scan or medical service is easy to quantify, but support from a navigator resolving insurance issues or a social worker arranging transportation may not generate a billable service. Philanthropy therefore plays a vital role in sustaining and expanding these programs.

“Cancer care is about more than treating the disease—it’s about supporting patients and their loved ones throughout the journey,” said Liz Acord, vice president, clinical institutes, MemorialCare. “Research shows that whole-person care, including psychosocial support, can improve outcomes. Because these programs are not fully reimbursed by insurance, philanthropy is essential to keeping them available. We are grateful to the Long Beach Cancer League for helping patients and families receive the guidance, resources, and compassionate care they need.”

At the MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute, psychosocial care is integrated into treatment to support whole-person healing. Programs include Women Guiding Women: Cancer Support & Education, prehabilitation, yoga, cancer coaching, genetic counseling, nutrition support, social work, support groups and spiritual care. Specialized offerings include the Adolescent & Young Adult Survivorship Program, Freedom from Smoking and Marti’s Closet.

At the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute, a multidisciplinary team cares for children with cancer and serious blood disorders. Community funding supports care often not covered by insurance, including the Executive Function Program, Art Therapy Program, Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Program and School Reintegration Program, along with psychologists, social workers and family support resources.

“For a child, cancer can affect far more than physical health—it can disrupt childhood, learning, relationships and a family’s sense of stability,” said Lara Khouri, MBA, MPH, CEO, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital. “Psychosocial care is essential to helping children and families navigate these challenges, build resilience and maintain a sense of normalcy throughout treatment and beyond. Community support helps ensure this care remains an integral part of every child’s cancer journey.”

Nearly 230 guests enjoyed an evening of country music, food, auctions, and other festivities. Gayle Pillsbury Piburn accepted the Sundance Soirée’s inaugural Soaring Star Award on behalf of her mother, Lynne Pillsbury, recognizing her decades of service, leadership and volunteerism. A League member since 1982, Pillsbury is a longtime champion of MemorialCare’s Long Beach hospitals and serves on the Long Beach Medical Center Foundation Board of Directors as a member, and on the Todd Cancer Institute Advisory Board as an emeritus board member.

“The Sundance Soirée was a joyful reminder of what makes this community so special—people coming together with compassion and generosity to support patients and families when they need it most,” said Lissette Flores, president, Long Beach Cancer League. “We are deeply grateful to every sponsor, donor and guest who helped make the evening so meaningful.”

With support from organizations like the Long Beach Cancer League, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s continue providing innovative, compassionate cancer care that addresses each patient’s physical, mental, emotional and social needs.