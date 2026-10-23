Today, the first successful ROSA® Shoulder System case was performed at Long Beach Medical Center, bringing greater precision to South Los Angeles County residents, including the South Bay.

LONG BEACH, CALIF.— Oct. 14, 2026 —The MemorialCare Orthopedic & Spine Institute at Long Beach Medical Center has performed its first successful robotic shoulder replacement using the ROSA® Shoulder System—becoming the first hospital in South Los Angeles County to offer patients this robotic-assisted platform. Shoulder replacement depends heavily on precise implant positioning, which can be challenging because each patient’s anatomy varies and may affect shoulder stability, mobility, and long-term function. ROSA uses a patient’s CT scan to create a 3D model of the shoulder, allowing surgeons to plan the procedure. Then, surgeons use robotic-assisted navigation technology to validate implant placement during surgery, receiving real-time feedback on movement and placement.

“The ROSA Shoulder System brings a new level of precision to shoulder replacement surgery,” said Shahryar Ahmadi, M.D., orthopedic surgeon, MemorialCare Orthopedic & Spine Institute, Long Beach Medical Center. “Its real-time feedback and advanced planning capabilities allow us to tailor procedures to each patient’s unique anatomy and position implants more accurately. That level of precision can help improve outcomes, support recovery and give patients greater confidence in their results.”

Shoulder replacement can be especially complex for patients with bone loss, deformity or changes in the glenoid, or shoulder socket. Even small variations in implant positioning can affect shoulder stability, mobility and long-term function, making accurate planning and execution critical.

Designed for both anatomic and reverse shoulder replacement, the ROSA Shoulder System combines patient-specific planning, real-time navigation, digital cross-validation and robotic assistance while the surgeon remains in control throughout the procedure. These capabilities are especially important in procedures where small variations in implant positioning can affect shoulder function and long-term results.

“Retrospective analysis found substantial rates of malpositioning of glenoid and humeral components in conventional and reverse shoulder arthroplasty,” Dr. Ahmadi said. “While the surgeon remains in control, ROSA’s assistance with glenoid reaming and humeral resection enhances our ability to plan and execute each step with greater precision.”

The MemorialCare Orthopedic & Spine Institute provides comprehensive orthopedic care, from nonsurgical treatment through complex joint replacement and reconstruction. By combining the ROSA Shoulder System with specialized physician expertise, Long Beach Medical Center gives patients access to personalized, technology-supported shoulder replacement care close to home.

“Patients should not have to travel outside their community to receive the most advanced orthopedic care available,” Dr. Ahmadi said. “By bringing the ROSA Shoulder System to Long Beach Medical Center, we are expanding access to innovative treatment options that help us deliver more personalized care and the best possible experience for our patients.”

Learn more about MemorialCare Orthopedic & Spine Institute.