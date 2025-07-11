MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital are among only seven hospitals in California to receive the ABRET Long-Term Monitoring (LTM) accreditation, establishing the hospitals as leading destinations for epilepsy care in Southern California. ABRET, a non-profit credentialing board dedicated to neurodiagnostic standards, has granted the Neurodiagnostic Lab at Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital a five-year LTM accreditation. This follows the five-year ABRET-EEG accreditation both hospitals received last year.

EEG testing plays a critical role in diagnosing neurological conditions such as epilepsy and monitoring brain activity during surgical procedures. The LTM accreditation underscores the lab’s advanced capabilities in managing acute epilepsy cases and delivering high-quality neurodiagnostic care.

“This distinction sets us apart as two of the only seven hospitals in California to achieve ABRET Long-Term Monitoring accreditation,” said Alison McCloskey, program manager, Neurodiagnostic Lab, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital. “It validates the precision and consistency of our technologists’ work, and ensures we meet the highest standards in neurodiagnostic care—enabling us to deliver more accurate diagnoses, timely interventions, and better outcomes for our patients.”

The Laboratory Accreditation Board of ABRET, grants this recognition to LTM laboratories that demonstrate adherence to rigorous standards, maintain comprehensive policies and procedures, and uphold professionalism and quality through a peer-reviewed evaluation process.

Patients seeking quality neurodiagnostic testing can be confident in hospitals with the LAB-EEG and LTM accreditations. These accreditations affirm the lab’s reputation for clinical excellence and patient-centered care.

ABRET Neurodiagnostic Credentialing and Accreditation is recognized internationally as the premier credentialing board for neurodiagnostic professionals. The LAB-EEG accreditation is also among the criteria used by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Children’s Hospitals to assess pediatric neurology and neurosurgery programs.

The dual accreditation of Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospitalhighlights their commitment to excellence in neurological diagnostics for all ages. The ability to specialize and care for both pediatric and adult patients sets Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital apart from other institutions in Southern California, distinguishing them as regional leaders in neurodiagnostic care.