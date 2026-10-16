Southern California physician leader returns to Long Beach, where his medical career began, to help advance cardiovascular care across MemorialCare.

MemorialCare announced that nationally recognized cardiac surgeon Anthony D. Caffarelli, M.D., has joined MemorialCare as chief of cardiac surgery for the MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute and medical director of cardiac surgery at Long Beach Medical Center. In these leadership roles, Dr. Caffarelli will help strengthen the quality, outcomes, and continued growth of cardiovascular care across MemorialCare while advancing cardiac surgery, innovation, research, and patient care throughout Southern California.

“Dr. Caffarelli’s appointment reflects MemorialCare’s continued investment in expanding access to advanced cardiovascular care across Southern California,” said Elizabeth Acord, vice president, Clinical Institutes, MemorialCare. “He is an accomplished cardiovascular surgeon and respected physician leader whose vision aligns with our commitment to delivering exceptional heart and vascular care. His leadership will help advance the quality, outcomes, and continued growth of the MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute, strengthen collaboration across our cardiovascular programs, and expand access to innovative treatments for the patients and communities we serve.”

Dr. Caffarelli has particular expertise in complex aortic procedures, minimally invasive aortic surgery, and mitral valve repair. He performs hundreds of cardiovascular procedures annually and has played a key role in advancing treatment options for patients with complex heart and vascular conditions.

As chief of cardiac surgery for the MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute, Dr. Caffarelli will work closely with physicians and clinical leaders at Long Beach Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, and Saddleback Medical Center to raise the standard of quality and outcomes across all three hospitals, expand access to advanced cardiovascular treatments, support cardiovascular research initiatives, recruit and mentor cardiovascular specialists, and strengthen the Institute’s integrated approach to cardiovascular care. Dr. Caffarelli joins an experienced team of cardiac surgeons, cardiologists, anesthesiologists, perfusionists, nurses and advanced practice providers across Long Beach, Orange Coast and Saddleback medical centers.

At Long Beach Medical Center, Dr. Caffarelli will lead the cardiac surgery program, working closely with colleagues in cardiology, anesthesia, intensive care and perioperative services to continue advancing one of Southern California’s leading cardiovascular programs.

“Long Beach Medical Center has long been recognized for advanced cardiovascular care, and Dr. Caffarelli’s commitment to clinical excellence, collaboration and innovation will help us build on that legacy,” said Gary Purushotham, chief executive officer, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center. “We are excited to welcome him and look forward to advancing our cardiac surgery program together while continuing to deliver exceptional care for the patients and communities we serve.”

The MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute is a renowned destination in Southern California that offers the full spectrum of cardiovascular care, from catheter-based and minimally invasive procedures that speed recovery and reduce scarring to the most complex open-heart and aortic surgery. Distinguished as a leader in heart and vascular care, the MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute offers personalized prevention programs, nationally recognized physicians, leading diagnostic screenings, advanced treatment, rehabilitation and leading-edge cardiovascular research.

“MemorialCare has been part of my professional journey since I was a medical student at Long Beach Medical Center nearly 30 years ago, so returning to MemorialCare is especially meaningful,” said Anthony Caffarelli, M.D., chief, Cardiac Surgery, MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute. “MemorialCare has a longstanding history of caring for some of the most complex heart patients across Los Angeles and Orange counties, and it’s a privilege to help lead the next chapter of that work.”

Dr. Caffarelli joins MemorialCare with more than two decades of experience in cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgery. Most recently, Dr. Caffarelli served as director of cardiac surgery at Providence St. Patrick Hospital’s International Heart Institute in Missoula, Mont., where, in a short tenure, he raised clinical standards and helped the program earn the Society of Thoracic Surgeons’ highest (three-star) rating for coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) and multiprocedural performance. Previously, he held several leadership positions at Hoag, including director of cardiac surgery, director of the Elaine & Robert Matranga Aortic Center, and the Newkirk Family Endowed Chair in Aortic Care. He also served as president of Newport Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery and was the surgical lead for Hoag’s structural heart and ECMO programs.

“The best cardiovascular programs are built by teams that share ownership of every patient outcome,” said Dr. Caffarelli. “My vision is to build on the unique strengths of each cardiovascular program across MemorialCare, bring together exceptional physicians and care teams, and ensure patients can access world-class heart and vascular care close to home, without having to leave their community.”

In addition to his clinical leadership, Dr. Caffarelli has been actively involved in cardiovascular research, serving as principal investigator for multiple clinical trials evaluating advanced treatments for structural heart disease and aortic conditions. His contributions to the field have earned numerous professional honors, including being named an Orange County Physician of Excellence for six consecutive years.

Dr. Caffarelli earned his medical degree from the University of California, Irvine School of Medicine and completed his general surgery and cardiothoracic surgery training at Stanford University. He is board certified in both general surgery and thoracic surgery.