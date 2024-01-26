Oncology rehabilitation is a multi-faceted approach that addresses a range of conditions that may arise before, during, or after cancer treatments, such as radiation, chemotherapy, and surgery. These therapies are designed to help patients regain their strength, mobility, and functional independence.

From the point of diagnosis and throughout a patient’s cancer journey, the MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute at Long Beach Medical Center provides patients with a multi-disciplinary cancer rehabilitation care team, which includes physical, occupational, speech, and pelvic health therapists.

When a patient is going through cancer treatment, early screening is crucial for identifying potential issues or risks for physical impairments and lymphedema through close monitoring of symptoms and regularly measuring limbs pre- and post-surgery.

Lymphedema is a chronic condition characterized by swelling, often in the arm, legs, head and neck, or trunk that is caused by a lymphatic system blockage that impairs the drainage of lymph fluid.

The Oncology Rehabilitation Clinic & Lymphedema Center at MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute has certified lymphedema therapists that specialize in Complete Decongestive Therapy, focusing on manual lymph drainage, compression, skin care and exercise. Certified lymphedema therapists provide individualized care that is tailored to the unique needs of each patient with the goal of reducing the swelling, pain and impairments associated with lymphedema.

In addressing concerns associated with lymphedema during cancer treatment, the Todd Cancer Institute is dedicated to comprehensive care beginning at diagnosis. Our approach ensures peace of mind for patients, with certified lymphedema therapists actively involved in the conversation from the beginning.

The Oncology Rehabilitation Clinic & Lymphedema Center can help patients manage:

Difficulty Walking and Balance Problems

Joint Dysfunction and Stiffness

Lymphedema Treatment and Prevention

Cancer-Related Fatigue

Post-Surgical Tightness and Pain

Deconditioning or Localized Weakness

Scar Tissue Adhesions

Swallowing Disorders and Preservation

Voice Disorders

Cognitive Therapy

Energy Conservation

Bowel, Bladder, Sexual Dysfunction

We understand that the journey to recovery is unique for everyone. That’s why our team is dedicated to creating personalized care, which may include rehabilitation.

Our commitment to helping patients achieve their best recovery extends beyond treatment. We believe in proactive care, timely screenings, and comprehensive support to empower patients on the path to better health. At MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute, you don’t have to face your cancer journey alone. We are here to guide you every step of the way, offering hope, support, and expertise.

To learn more about the Oncology Rehabilitation Clinic & Lymphedema Center, visit memorialcare.org/LBRehab.