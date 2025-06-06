By: Torin Cunningham, M.D., medical director, Orthopedic Center, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital

Spine conditions can interfere with a child’s growth by affecting how their body develops. Early detection is key. Identifying a spine condition in your child as soon as possible allows for timely treatment, which may help avoid the need for spine surgery.

One of the most common pediatric spine conditions is scoliosis. Scoliosis causes the spine to curve sideways into a “C” or “S” shape instead of growing straight. It typically appears in children around age 10 or during the onset of puberty and may continue to progress until the child stops growing.

Symptoms of scoliosis include:

• Tilted, uneven shoulders, with one shoulder blade protruding more than the other

• Prominence of the ribs on one side

• Uneven waistline

• One hip higher than the other

These signs are often subtle and may go unnoticed without routine screenings, which are commonly done at schools or during pediatric check-ups. If not found early, scoliosis can worsen rapidly during a growth spurt, requiring the need for either a brace or, in very severe cases, surgery.

Scoliosis screenings are important to schedule before major growth spurts, usually between 10-14 years of age. The Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Orthopedic Center offers a Scoliosis and Spine Deformities Program to help children and adolescents manage a scoliosis diagnosis. Our team of board-certified orthopedic specialists – specializing in a wide range of orthopedic sub-specialties – work together to make sure your growing child receives the specialized care they need. Pediatric orthopedic specialists received additional training and education specific to a child’s unique anatomy, which is an important distinction when managing scoliosis in a child.

X-rays will be taken to get a clearer view of your child’s spine. X-rays are the primary diagnostic tool for detecting the exact location of spine curvature and measuring its severity. The Orthopedic Center at Miller Children’s & Women’s offers the EOS Imaging System, which provides full-body, 2D and 3D images while the child is standing—ideal for evaluating spinal deformities such as scoliosis. This system uses two perpendicular X-ray beams to capture bi-planar images while scanning the body from head to toe with very low radiation exposure.

Once your child has been screened for scoliosis, your specialist will consider several factors to decide the best treatment for your child:

• The location and severity of the curve • Your child’s age • How many more growing years your child has

Proactive screenings are key to preventing your child from needing more advanced scoliosis treatment down the road. If you suspect any signs of scoliosis in your child, ask your pediatrician for a referral to see a pediatric orthopedic specialist.

For children who require corrective spine surgery, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital is proud to be the only children’s hospital in California to offer the 7D Surgical System, an advanced image-guided tool that significantly enhances precision during spine surgery. By providing surgeons with a 3D view of the patient’s spine during the procedure, it allows for meticulous planning and navigation. The real-time visualization of the spine ensures the most accurate surgical approach, leading to the best possible outcomes for young patients.

To learn more about scoliosis treatment options at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital, visit millerchildrens.org/scoliosis.