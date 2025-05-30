When a stroke strikes, it is important to remember that every second counts. MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center has taken a significant step in minimizing this time to treatment with its innovative Mobile Stroke Unit (MSU), which has been serving the community since its launch in December 2017 by May Nour, M.D., Ph.D., FSVIN, Interventional Neuroradiologist, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center.

From the outside, it may look like an ambulance, but technically it’s more than that. Often called a “hospital on wheels,” it’s a fully equipped stroke treatment center that brings life-saving care directly to patients’ doorsteps. Out in the field, when timing is critical, the Mobile Stroke Unit is transforming how strokes are diagnosed and treated and improving outcomes for countless patients across Los Angeles County.

What is the Mobile Stroke Unit?

The Mobile Stroke Unit is designed to deliver advanced stroke care in the field, being housed at Long Beach Medical Center and serving as a shared regional resource to Los Angeles County. When a 911 call related to a possible stroke comes in, the Mobile Stroke Unit is dispatched, bringing the lifesaving care directly to the patient rather than waiting for the patient to arrive at the hospital.

This proactive approach allows for immediate diagnosis and treatment, often within minutes of a patient’s first stroke symptoms. The unit is staffed by a specialized team that includes a paramedic, a CT nurse, and a neurologist who consults via telemedicine. The Mobile Stroke Unitis also equipped with a mobile CT scanner, enabling medical staff to perform brain imaging right on the scene — something no other emergency vehicle can do.

“Time lost is brain lost,” says Dr. Nour. “Delayed treatment following a stroke can result in permanent brain damage or even death in some cases. The Mobile Stroke Unit improves patient outcomes, bringing lifesaving care straight to them.”

How Does the Mobile Stroke Unit Affect Patient Outcomes?

Studies show that immediate treatment of a stroke leads to dramatically improved outcomes. In fact, according to clinical outcomes data from one of the seven Mobile Stroke Unit sites in the country, the Los Angeles County Mobile Stroke Unit has shown the best-tested outcomes. Out of every 100 patients treated on the Mobile Stroke Unit, 27 patients will have a less disabled outcome, and 11 will be entirely disability-free compared to patients who do not receive such timely care.

By diagnosing strokes on-site, the Mobile Stroke Unit allows medical professionals to administer clot-busting drugs like tenecteplase (TNK) as quickly as possible. This treatment, if given within the first few hours after a stroke, can significantly reduce the risk of long-term disability. Without the Mobile Stroke Unit, this critical therapy might be delayed until the patient is transported to the hospital and diagnosed, which could be late for some.

How Does the Mobile Stroke Unit Work?

The Mobile Stroke Unit operates as part of the 911 emergency response system in Los Angeles County. When a call regarding a possible stroke occurs, the Mobile Stroke Unit team listens to the dispatch radios to assess the situation. If they determine that the patient may be experiencing a stroke, the unit is dispatched to the scene.

Once the Mobile Stroke Unit arrives, the team quickly assesses the patient’s condition, performs a CT scan, and communicates with a neurologist via telemedicine. This remote connection allows the neurologist to view the CT scan results in real time and make critical treatment decisions. In many cases, the patient can receive life-saving treatment on-site, reducing the time it takes to get to a hospital and preventing further brain damage.

A Collaborative Effort

The success of the Mobile Stroke Unit relies heavily on collaboration. The Long Beach Fire Department is a key partner, amongst 8 other fire departments, working with Long Beach Medical Center to ensure a coordinated response to stroke calls. As a shared resource in LA County, the Mobile Stroke Unit covers a large area and serves multiple communities, making it a vital asset in stroke care across the region.

In addition to the fire department, the Mobile Stroke Unit team works closely with hospitals throughout the county to ensure stroke patients receive the best possible care. After receiving initial treatment on the Mobile Stroke Unit, patients are transported to the nearest, most appropriate stroke center for care.

How Are Strokes Diagnosed by the Mobile Stroke Unit?

The mobile CT scanner on the Mobile Stroke Unit allows the team to identify what type of stroke the patient is experiencing. There are two main types of stroke: ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blood clot, or hemorrhagic stroke, which is caused when a blood vessel ruptures and bleeds into surrounding tissues. Determining the type of stroke that is impacting the patient is essential in determining the correct treatment. The CT scanner on board enables them to diagnose and differentiate strokes on the spot, something no other emergency vehicle can do.

This capability allows the team to administer treatments like TNK, which dissolves the blood clot, restoring blood flow to the affected area of the brain, reducing damage caused by the stroke. It is typically administered intravenously within 4.5 hours of the onset of stroke symptoms. It makes a significant difference that the Mobile Stroke Unit team can diagnose strokes immediately and determine the best course of action for the stroke victim’s treatment. Having these capabilities drastically reduces the time to treatment, which is crucial for better patient outcomes.

Life-Saving Results

Since its launch, the Mobile Stroke Unit has proven to be instrumental in emergency stroke care. By bringing the hospital to the patient, the Mobile Stroke Unit has saved countless lives and helped many others avoid long-term disability.

For every minute that passes without treatment, a stroke patient can lose up to two million brain cells. By diagnosing and treating strokes immediately, the Mobile Stroke Unit gives patients the best possible chance of recovery.

The Mobile Stroke Unit is one of approximately 20 units of its kind in the United States, and its success in Long Beach and across LA County is a testament to the value of this innovative approach to stroke care. As more people become aware of the Mobile Stroke Unit and its life-saving potential, it will continue to serve as a vital resource for the community.

Long Beach Medical Center’s commitment to stroke care extends beyond the Mobile Stroke Unit. The Comprehensive Stroke Center offers advanced treatments and rehabilitation services for stroke patients. Together, these programs provide a full spectrum of care, from the moment a stroke occurs to the recovery process.

The Division of Interventional Neuroradiology (DINR) team, a crucial part of the Comprehensive Stroke Center at Long Beach Medical Center, is about treating stroke and aneurysms faster and better. The team uses the phrase “time is brain” to emphasize that brain tissue is rapidly lost as stroke progresses. Brain damage can be reversible in the early stages of stroke, but in later stages, the brain can become permanently damaged. The DINR team rescues people from the tragedy of stroke and aneurysms through a rapid treatment approach and multi-disciplinary developments of cutting-edge interventional and radiologic techniques.