The California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce (CalAsian Chamber), in partnership with the CalAsian Foundation and National Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (National ACE), is proud to announce the return of Trailblazers: Women Innovators Pitch Competition on Friday, August 1, 2025, at UCI Beall Applied Innovation @ the Cove in Irvine, CA from 5:00 – 8:00 PM—RSVP Today!

Now in its eighth year, Trailblazers is a nationally recognized pitch competition that celebrates the power of women-led innovation and entrepreneurship. Each year, five finalists—selected through a competitive national search—take the stage to pitch their ventures to a live audience and a panel of expert judges for a chance to win funding and strategic support that can accelerate their growth.

The event draws civic leaders, funders, investors, and change agents from across the country, united in support of advancing equity and visibility for women entrepreneurs. Trailblazers is a free event that is open to the public, offering attendees a chance to witness transformative ideas in action and connect with an energized community committed to inclusive economic development.

“Trailblazers is more than just a pitch competition—it’s a national platform that empowers and uplifts visionary women entrepreneurs,” said Pat Fong Kushida, President & CEO of the CalAsian Chamber and CalAsian Foundation. “It’s an incredible opportunity to shine a light on innovation that is too often overlooked, and to create new pathways for long-term business success.”

Introducing the 2025 Finalists

These five bold entrepreneurs were selected from a competitive pool of 50+ applicants to pitch their groundbreaking businesses on stage:

A Special Thank You to Philip Morris International

At this year’s event, we will be recognizing Philip Morris International’s U.S. businesses (PMI U.S.) for their $100,000 investment in the CalAsian Foundation’s efforts to expand access to entrepreneurship and economic opportunity for small businesses. This support aligns with PMI U.S.’s giving area of Economic Empowerment, which focuses on making economic opportunity a reality for all. PMI U.S.’s investment in the foundation will help deliver technical assistance, capital access, and growth strategies to small business owners , positioning them for success.

“At PMI U.S., we’re committed to pragmatic philanthropy – supporting initiatives that deliver real, measurable impact,” said Marian Salzman, PMI SVP, Corporate Development, U.S. “Our investment in the CalAsian Foundation is about championing small business owners and entrepreneurs, ensuring they have the tools they need to succeed. We’re proud to stand alongside partners who share our belief that economic empowerment should be within reach for everyone.”

The contribution of PMI U.S., a leader in smoke-free innovation, strengthens the Foundation’s mission and sets the stage for future collaboration to scale impact and drive lasting economic empowerment – such as events like Trailblazers that spotlight and uplift the next generation of women entrepreneurs.

We welcome members of the media to join us for coverage of this inspiring event. Opportunities are available for on-site interviews along with photo and video access to the pitch competition, networking reception, and more.

