Long Beach Medical Center Cardiologists Pioneer Innovative Use of GLP-1 Agonists

For decades, GLP-1 agonists—a class of medications including generic names like semaglutide and tirzepatide—have been used primarily to manage type 2 diabetes and, more recently, to help treat obesity. Now, a new frontier in cardiovascular care is emerging at the MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Long Beach Medical Center, where these medications are being used to treat a complex and increasingly common form of heart failure.

Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction (HFpEF) affects a growing number of patients, particularly those with obesity and type 2 diabetes. Unlike other types of heart failure, in HFpEF the heart still contracts (or pumps) normally but has trouble relaxing and filling properly with blood. For years, few medications have offered any benefit for these patients.

Recent research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) has sparked hope and reshaped perspectives in cardiometabolic medicine, showing that patients with obesity-related HFpEFand type 2 diabetes who received GLP-1 agonist medications experienced a dramatic 40% reduction in both hospitalizations and mortality compared to those who did not receive these medications. This finding has generated excitement across the medical community and renewed optimism for HFpEF patients.

At the forefront of this innovative approach are Andrew Yoon, M.D., FACC, FHFSA, medical director of Heart Failure, and Kevin Shah, M.D., FACC, FHFSA, director of Heart Failure Outreach, who lead the Heart Failure Program at MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute. Their team at Long Beach Medical Center is among the first in Los Angeles County to incorporate GLP-1 agonists into the standard of care for select HFpEF patients.

“Our proactive use of GLP-1 agonists in heart failure management really sets us apart,” says Dr. Yoon. “It’s a testament to our commitment to bringing the latest research directly to our patients, ensuring they receive the most advanced care available.”

Dr. Shah echoes this sentiment, noting that patients under their care have experienced remarkable transformations. Many report fewer hospital visits, improved heart function, increased physical stamina, reduced leg swelling, and a renewed sense of hope in their daily lives.

“We’ve seen significant improvements in the quality of life for our HFpEF patients using these medications,” says Dr. Shah. “There are patients who, before, struggled just to walk to the mailbox or climb stairs, who now report being able to enjoy family activities and reclaim their independence.”

How GLP-1 Agonists Work

GLP-1 agonists mimic a naturally occurring hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1 which helps regulate blood sugar levels and appetite. GLP-1 agonists trigger the pancreas to release insulin when sugar levels are high, preventing excess sugar from entering the bloodstream. These medications also slow down the rate food leaves the stomach and enters the intestine, slowing down sugar absorption into the bloodstream and leaving patients feeling full after eating. For those with obesity, this often results in meaningful weight loss, which in turn reduces strain on the heart.

Beyond these metabolic benefits, emerging research suggests that GLP-1 agonist medications may also have direct cardiovascular effects. These include reducing inflammation, improving cholesterol levels, enhancing blood vessel function, and potentially reversing some of the structural and functional changes seen in heart failure.

“While some providers remain cautious, the data is compelling, and nothing compares to seeing the difference it makes for our patients,” says Dr. Yoon. “We hope that, as more institutions witness the outcomes we’re achieving here, the use of GLP-1 agonists for heart failure will expand.”

A Comprehensive Approach to Heart Failure Care

The Heart Failure Program at MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Long Beach Medical Center is distinguished as one of the few in the region led by cardiologists board-certified in Advanced Heart Failure by the American Board of Internal Medicine. This distinction underscores the program’s specialized expertise in diagnosing, treating, and managing heart failure.

In addition to GLP-1 therapy, the program offers advanced device therapies such as implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) and cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT), as well as remote monitoring technology that allows clinicians to track patients’ health from home. This proactive approach enables early intervention and helps prevent unnecessary hospitalizations.

The MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Long Beach Medical Center remains committed to staying at the forefront of cardiovascular innovation. The team actively participates in research, shares findings with colleagues across the country, and educates patients on emerging treatment options. This collaborative, patient-centered approach ensures that those suffering from heart failure have access to the most promising therapies available.

Visit memorialcare.org/heartfailure to learn more.