ULTA Beauty, T-Mobile to Join Growing List of Tenants at Long Beach Exchange





File photo.

ULTA Beauty, Images Luxury Nail Lounge and T-Mobile will be joining the growing list of tenants at major retail project Long Beach Exchange (LBX), Burnham-Ward Properties and its affiliates Burnham USA and Rockwood Capital, announced Friday.

“We are pleased to welcome some of the top names in beauty and cellular service to Long Beach Exchange,” Scott Burnham of Burnham USA/Burnham-Ward Properties said in a statement. “LA County consumers demand the very best in products, services and experiences, and with the addition of these three highly respected companies, we continue to position Long Beach Exchange as a top retail destination in Long Beach.”



Situated near the Long Beach Airport and expected to open this spring, LBX will encompass approximately 266,000 square feet of shops and restaurants on over 26 acres on the southwest corner of Lakewood Boulevard and Carson Street.

RELATED Three Boutique Fitness Studios to Join Incoming Anchor Tenants at Long Beach Exchange

“We are thrilled to be bringing our signature luxury services to Long Beach Exchange,” Tony Nguyen, general manager of Images Luxury Nail Lounge, said in a statement. “We share LBX's philosophy of supporting small businesses within the local community while offering the highest quality experience to our customers.”



For more information, check out the website here.