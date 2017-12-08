Long Beach Port Looking to Upgrade Telecommunication Towers

The Port of Long Beach has prepared a report to raise telecommunication lines and towers along the Inner Harbor to ensure they do not interfere with passing cargo ships. The project was proposed by Southern California Edison and will be considered by the Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners at a public hearing on December 11.

If approved, telecommunication and transmission towers and lines that cross the Cerritos Channel would be replaced with new towers raising them the lines from 155 feet to at least 205 feet, the same height as the Gerald Desmond Bridge Project currently underway. The increased height from the towers and bridge will allow future larger ships to safely pass through the channel.

More information about the environmental report and the project can be found here.

The proposal will be heard during a public meeting at the Port Interim Administrative Offices on Monday, December 11 at 6:00PM. Members of the community can make comments during the hearing or by sending an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Port Interim Administrative Offices are located at 4801 Airport Plaza Drive.

Above, left photo courtesy of POLB.