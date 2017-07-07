Port of Long Beach Awarded Best in North America by Asia Cargo News

Photo courtesy of the Port of Long Beach.

The Port of Long Beach (POLB) was named the Best North American Seaport at the Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards, the port announced in a statement.

For the third consecutive year—and the 19th time in the last 22 years—the POLB has been awarded the title of “Best North American Seaport” from Asia Cargo News, and former event organizer CargoNews Asia. The honor was given during a June 29 ceremony in Singapore.

According to the port, the award is bestowed by importers, exporters and logistic and supply chain professionals. Factors involved in the judging included quality of service, innovation, customer relations and reliability.

“We take a lot of pride in working hard to meet the needs of our customers,” POLB Executive Director Mario Cordero said in a statement. “It’s an honor to be recognized — we are especially proud of our commitment to providing the best service on the continent.”

More than 15,000 professionals within the industry who read Asia Cargo News were invited to participate in the nomination and selection process for the awards, which were also given in categories including shipping lines, container terminals and road haulers, according to the port.

“The Port of Long Beach is building the most modern facilities of any seaport in the country,” Harbor Commission President Lori Ann Guzmán said in a statement. “It’s part of our commitment to evolve with this changing industry, and we’re thankful our stakeholders have decided to give us this prestigious award.”