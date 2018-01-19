Harbor Commission to Hold Public Hearing for Impact Report on Proposed Port Rail Facility



A public hearing is scheduled Monday to discuss an environmental impact report on a proposal to redevelop a rail yard in the Harbor District to move cargo more quickly with less of an environmental impact, the Port of Long Beach (POLB) announced.

The hearing will take place during the Board of Harbor Commissioners meeting.



“The proposed Pier B On-Dock RailSupport Facility would shift more cargo to ‘on-dock rail,’ which places containers directly on trains at marine terminals,” port officials stated. “Currently, the ability to build long trains is limited due to the lack of adequate yard tracks and the configuration of mainline tracks.”



The facility would provide track space to join together trains assembled at terminals, according to the port. With no cargo trucks visiting the facility, officials said it would enhance the environmental benefits of pushing more cargo to rail transportation.



See video of the project here.



If the document is approved by the commission the port will continue to stay engaged with the community during the progress of the project, officials stated. The Pier B On-Dock Rail Support Facility would be located southwest of Anaheim Street and the Long Beach (710) Freeway.



The EIR is available at:

www.polb.com/ceqa

Port of Long Beach Interim Administrative Offices, 4801 Airport Plaza Drive, Long Beach

Long Beach Main Library, 101 Pacific Avenue, Long Beach

San Pedro Regional Branch Library, 931 Ssouth Gaffey Street, San Pedro

Wilmington Branch Library, 1300 North Avalon Boulevard, Wilmington



The commission will consider the final EIR for the facility at its regular meeting on Monday, January 22 at 6:00PM at the Port’s Interim Administrative Offices, located at 4801 Airport Plaza Drive.