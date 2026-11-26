December promises to be festive at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts.

Kicking off the month on Wednesday, Dec. 2, “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas” brings classic sounds from Mannheim Steamroller’s 1984 best-selling holiday album. The group’s music — driven by composer and percussionist Chip Davis — combines Renaissance instruments with rock-and-roll to create a New Age sound.

The show will feature 15 musicians playing over 20 instruments against a backdrop of immersive multimedia effects.

Fun fact: The name of the group — which Davis founded in 1974 — is from a German 18th-century classical music technique called Mannheim Walze (or roller) of gradually building up volume and intensity in a composition by adding layers.

The musical ensemble, Mannheim Steamroller, directed by Chip Davis, will be performing at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, Dec. 2. Photo by Matt Christine Photography.

Then on Thursday, Dec. 3, Tower of Power delivers “Holidays & Hits” in its signature funk and soul style. Saxophonists Emilio Castillo and Stephen “Doc” Kupka formed the R&B group in Oakland in 1968, have 19 albums to date, and are still touring.

In addition to horns, the show will feature percussion, guitar, keyboards and vocals.

“A Merry-Achi Christmas” takes over the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts from Dec. 4 to 6, with the Grammy-nominated bands Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández and Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles — America’s first all-women mariachi group.

The concert will showcase mariachi music and holiday tunes from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite” to the bilingual Christmas classic, “Feliz Navidad.”

Then it’s off to “Holidays in Hawaii” on Friday, Dec. 11, with ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro bringing aloha spirit to the stage in a variety of musical styles including jazz, blues, bluegrass, classical and folk.

Born in Hawaii, Shimabukuro is a fifth-generation Japanese American who’s been playing and studying ukulele since receiving one from his musician mother when he was four.

Fun fact: Shimabukuro’s four-stringed ukulele rendition of George Harrison’s “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” was an early viral hit on YouTube 20 years ago.

Macaulay Culkin will be at the Cerritos Center for Performing Arts on Sunday, Dec. 13. Photo courtesy of the Cerritos Center.

On Sunday, Dec. 13, bring the family for a screening of the holiday classic movie “Home Alone” — about a young boy accidentally left home alone while his family goes on vacation — followed by a live interview with star Macaulay Culkin.

Billed as “A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin,” the event allows families to enjoy the 1990 film and then hear directly from Culkin about his experiences on set while making the movie as a 10-year-old.

Three different musical evenings then round out the holiday season at Cerritos Center.

“Home for the Holidays” on Wednesday, Dec. 16 features Grammy Award-winning singer Sheena Easton, “American Idol” winner Ruben Studdard, “The Voice” winner Javier Colon and jazz vocalist Lindsey Webster singing holiday favorites and their greatest hits.

The performance will be a tribute concert to the late singer and songwriter, Robert Lee “Peabo” Bryson, who sang Disney classics, “Beauty and the Beast” with Celine Dion and “A Whole New World” — both winning him Grammys.

“Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour 2026” on Friday, Dec. 18 and Saturday, Dec. 19 will feature jazz saxophonist Koz along with musicians Jonathan Butler, Haley Reinhart, Dylan Chambers and Erin Stevenson—a former NASA employee turned vocalist.

This is Koz’s 29th annual show — the longest-running Jazz-based Christmas tour — and will highlight Christmas classics and each artist’s hits.

The Los Angeles Symphony’s “Peace on Earth Holiday Concert” is performing at the Cerritos Center on Sunday, Dec. 20.

And finally, the Los Angeles Symphony will perform on Sunday, Dec. 20, with a “Peace on Earth Holiday Concert.”

The symphony will be led by conductor Hyun Sang Joo and feature award-winning Korean soprano and K-Artpop performer Jungwon Choi. The concert will showcase music and vocal arrangements by composers such as Verdi, Lehár and Tchaikovsky to create a peaceful holiday spirit.

The Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts is located at 18000 Park Plaza Dr., Cerritos. For tickets and information, visit CerritosCenter.com or call the box office at 562-916-8500.