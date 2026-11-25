Run or volunteer at the 24th annual Long Beach Turkey Trot (Thursday, Nov. 26)

Trot for a good cause at the annual Long Beach Turkey Trot. Options include a 5K, 10K, and a children’s half-mile “Wingding.” Races start at 1 Granada Avenue at 7:30 a.m. and 9:10 a.m., and participants are encouraged to bring at least two canned items to donate to the AIDS Food Store. There will be metered parking in parking lots along Ocean Boulevard (and don’t forget, street parking is free on Thursday). You can still register to race here or, if you would like to volunteer, sign up here.

Support local artists and felines at the Cat Collective art show (Friday, Nov. 27)

The Cool Cat Collective is hosting an art show at their space at East Fourth Street on Friday from 6-9 p.m. Local artists will have created trading card-style art depicting cats available for adoption. All of the sales will go towards that cat’s adoption. Learn more about the art show here.

Dance off the turkey at Diablito’s Infierno Black Friday at Werk (Friday, Nov. 27)

Infierno promises to be a night full of latincore, guaracha and tribal, with guest DJ ROBERTITX on Friday, Nov. 27.

The best cure for turkey-induced drowsiness and awkward family conversations might be to shake it off at Werk on Friday night. Diablito is hosting a night of hyperpop, latincore, guaracha, techno and perreo starting at 10 p.m. Tickets are selling for $7 and available here.

Enjoy classic R&B and soul music with War in a star-studded lineup at Long Beach Arena (Saturday, Nov. 28)

Did you know War, the famed funk, soul band behind hits like “Low Rider” and “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” is from Long Beach? On Saturday night, War will be joined by R&B and soul legends Barbara Mason, The Whispers, Chi-Lites, Amanda Perez, Trish Toledo, MC Magic, Los Yesterdays and The Charities at the Long Beach Arena at 7 p.m. Tickets run about $65 and are still available here.

Get into the winter spirit at the Zaferia’s 2nd Annual Winter Fest (Saturday, Nov. 28)

The Zaferia WinterFest kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 28 in the Port City Tavern parking lot.

The second annual Zaferia Winter Fest is free and open to all ages from 1-5 p.m. Held in the snow-covered parking lot of the Port City Tavern, kids can enjoy face painting, hot chocolate, a craft station and a photo with Santa. Inside Port City Tavern, you can enjoy the holiday pop-up “Nauti or Nice” with speciality festive cocktails. Free parking is available at LBS Financial, 4341 E. 10th Street. Learn more about the winter fest here.

Get spooked at “Ghosts on Tap” at the Mexican Monk (Saturday, Nov. 28)

The Mexican Monk is hosting an afternoon of spooky sips with the co-host of the Hollyweird Paranormal podcast, Tammie Merheb-Chavez. Hear chilling ghost stories and enjoy some craft brews. Doors open at noon, and the scary stories kick off at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are still available for $28.52 and can be purchased here.

Stretch out at the Promenade Square Park with free yoga (Sunday, Nov. 29)

Enjoy a free hour-long yoga class led by “Kim Yoga” at Promenade Square Park starting at 10 a.m. All ages and levels are welcome, but be sure to bring your own mat and water. Learn more here.