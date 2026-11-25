Vinyl has been making a comeback for years, and as younger listeners are turning to records, other physical media formats are slowly gaining popularity. National data shows that CD sales across the U.S. have increased by 16%. And revenue from vinyl sales last year was over $1 billion for the first time since 1983. Long Beach has nearly a dozen record shops and a strong, growing community of crate-diggers (or collectors).

This Saturday, for example, Alex’s Bar is hosting one of the largest record swaps this year with over 15 independent record vendors. Shop owners in Long Beach have seen physical media gain momentum firsthand, and have their own theories as to why younger listeners are opting for vinyl or CDs over streaming.

Dizzy On Vinyl

Walking into Dizzy On Vinyl on the corner of East Seventh and Orizaba Avenue in Rose Park feels like stepping into a time capsule of music history. At the entrance, owner Kevin “Dizzy” Diehm sits behind a glass counter, spinning records and chatting with customers as they browse CDs, cassettes, and records. The walls are decorated with CDs, cassettes, and vintage posters.

“I worked at the Lakewood Mall on the weekends for a long time, selling vinyl. I walked in here, and this place was empty. I looked at the landlord and said, ‘You know what? I’ll take it,’” said Diehm. That was 27 years ago, and Dizzy’s has been a staple of the scene ever since.

“I noticed one thing about the younger generation, from teenagers to people in their 30s: CDs are coming back,” said Diehm. “Having a real CD in their hands is kind of like my generation with records.”

Kevin “Dizzy” Diehm stands in front of his store, Dizzy’s On Vinyl, on Seventh Street in Long Beach on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

His shop is also creating a space for local musicians. Diehm invites local bands and singers to perform and sell their music and merch at Dizzy’s.

“The young kids don’t have a lot of opportunities to play anywhere,” said Diehm. New customers come in, hear a new band performing, “the next thing you know, they’re leaving here with a couple of records, and it’s all a good show,” said Diehm.

Collectng Dust

Lauren Snook of Collectng Dust manages her booth during a vinyl pop-up with other sellers at Ambitious Ales in Long Beach on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Every month, Ambitious Ales hosts a record swap that brings together Long Beach crate-diggers and pop-up record shops. Lauren Snook, who organizes the swap, also runs Collectng Dust. It began as her personal record collection, but became an online Etsy shop. Eventually, Snook’s friends convinced her to sell her records face-to-face.

“I discovered that my favorite part wasn’t necessarily selling records, but the conversations and connections that came with them,” said Snook.

Last year, she began organizing the record swap at Alex’s Bar, which invites local independent record vendors and DJs to spin vinyls.

“One of my favorite things about Long Beach is that it’s a big, eclectic city that somehow still manages to feel like a small community. There’s a real appreciation for independent businesses, local music, and creative spaces where people can come together,” said Snook.

Ghetto Palm Sounds

Angel Amado, left, sets up his vinyl pop-up – Ghetto Palm Sounds — alongside other record sellers at Ambitious Ales in Long Beach on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

One of the vendors at Alex’s record swap this Saturday is Angel Amado of Ghetto Palm Sounds. Amado has been spinning records in Long Beach since 2011, but his passion for vinyl began in the 90s watching his cousins DJ.

Amado has been selling records for the last five years. His collection focuses on Latin music — from boleros, romántica, cumbia, and salsa. But he said the best part of selling vinyl records has been meeting other collectors.

“It’s always a great mixture of people, camaraderie, close networks, and close family. You know, a lot of these people that I’ve met, I consider family, “ he said.

Fingerprints

​Rand Foster, owner of Fingerprints Music, at his store in Long Beach, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

For Rand Foster, who opened his independent record store — Fingerprints Music — in 1992, most of the vinyl collectors he encountered were men.

“When I opened the store on Second Street, [record collecting] was very male-dominated,” he said. Foster added a window bench, magazines, card games and an Etch A Sketch to make Fingerprints feel more welcoming for customers who want to trade, shop, or just hang out.

In 2011, at a new location on Retro Row, Fingerprints began hosting live performances. Cardi B, Tom Morello from Prophets of Rage, Cypress Hill, Weezer, Ozzy Osbourne, and SuperM have all performed at Fingerprints. In April, Long Beach native Vince Staples surprised Fingerprints’ customers with a special performance.

“Nobody knew about it. He came in and did one song, but nobody in the room was expecting it,” said Foster.

National data shows an uptick in vinyl sales during the pandemic and Foster said that’s what he attributes to the demand for physical media.

“I think COVID was a game changer for physical goods in a way that I don’t think anybody could have seen coming,” said Foster. But Fingerprints has been around long enough that former patrons — teens who once flipped through records in the 90s and early 2000s — return as parents with their children.

“People come in like it’s ceremonial, to buy their first record with their kid,” said Foster.