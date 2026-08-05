The second ticket drop for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles launches Monday, and fans will learn this week if they have a slot.

Just like last time, anyone who wants to buy tickets to the Games had to pre-register. That automatically entered them into a lottery for a window to buy tickets.

Those who won a spot will receive an email Thursday or Friday.

Ticket sales for Drop 2 will launch Aug. 10 and run through Aug. 20. Fans are limited to 12 tickets each, with an additional 12 allowed for the Olympic soccer tournament.

Purchases are limited to four tickets maximum for both the Opening and Closing Ceremonies. Those who purchased fewer than that in the first round of ticket sales — or didn’t get a spot — will be automatically re-entered into Drop 2.

Tickets start at $28 a piece, and some will be available at that price in this next round of sales.

In the first drop, cheap tickets went fast, and many were left only with options in the hundreds and thousands of dollars . Ticket prices include a 24% service fee , which raised eyebrows for some people when they reached check-out.

LA28 is counting on ticket and hospitality sales to bring in $2.5 billion to cover the costs of putting on the Games. If they don’t hit that mark, public funds could be on the line.