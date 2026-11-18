Check out the final weekend of the Long Beach Queer ArtFest (Friday, Nov. 20 – Sunday, Nov. 22)

The last weekend of the Long Beach Queer ArtFest will have a variety of free events across the city. On Friday, head over to Plantiitas and create a crown or halo to honor Transgender Day of Remembrance. The Historical Society of Long Beach will showcase LGBTQIA2S+ history and art through photography and artifacts on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, Artspace 3232 — a studio space in Signal Hill — will host “Queer & Now: Reflecting our Reality,” an art exhibit featuring the works of local queer artists. See the full schedule here.

Don’t miss the last Westside Night Market of the year (Friday, Nov. 20)

The final Westside Night Market of the year is happening on Friday at 5 p.m. at Admiral Kidd Park. Come check out local vendors and small businesses on the Westside, including Black Pork and Pearl Girl Bakery. You can grab a voucher at the market for a free 101 standard breakfast burrito from Candlestick Ravine. There will also be booths from the public library and Long Beach Community Compost (you can get a free compost bucket), and live musical performances by locals.

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Celebrate Native American Heritage Month at the Brewitt Library (Saturday, Nov. 21)

Head to the Brewitt Library at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday to hear from Louis Paul John Epifanio Valenzuela Robles, an enrolled tribal member of the Juaneno Band of Mission Indians, Acjachemen Nation, and a lifelong Long Beach resident. Using stories, songs and personal anecdotes, Robles will share the unique history of Native California. This storytime is for ages 6-12, but open to anyone interested in learning more about the indigenous communities of California. Learn more here.

Skate for a good cause at Junipero Rink with the Long Beach Skate Club (Saturday, Nov. 21)

Long Beach Skate Club is hosting a donation-based skate on Saturday, Nov. 21. All funds raised will benefit Friends of Puvungna.

Join the Long Beach Skate Club at 9 a.m. on Saturday to skate for a good cause. The Long Beach Skate Club is a group of women, femmes, and non-binary folks who love to skate or want to learn how to skate. Meet at Monty’s Dog Beach in your best fall outfit. There is a suggested donation of $10 to support Friends of Puvunga, which aims to protect and preserve the lands of Puvunga. You don’t have to be an expert skater to join in — all ages and skill levels are welcome. But you will need a parent or guardian to accompany you if you are 18 and under.

Learn how to develop black and white film with Long Beach Community Media Arts (Saturday, Nov. 21)

Place Long Beach and Long Beach Community Media Arts will host an introductory class this Saturday at noon on developing black and white film by hand. You’ll learn the step-by-step process of loading film into developing tanks and washing it. You’ll also learn how to develop your own film at home with some basic equipment. Tickets are $25.31 and can be purchased here.

Get in a good workout before Thanksgiving and donate goods for those in need (Sunday, Nov. 22)

Deon Reid Fitness hosts a 50-minute bootcamp workout class at Los Cerritos Park on Sunday, Nov. 22. Photo courtesy of Deon Reid Fitness

Head to Los Cerritos Park on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. because Deon Reid Fitness is hosting another Bootcamp in the Park. But this workout is in partnership with Beach Pantry, the official food pantry for CSULB students. The 50-minute workout class combines full-body strength, conditioning, bodyweight exercises, resistance training and team challenges to keep the class fun. Classes are $20, but be sure to bring non-perishable food items or hygiene and household essentials to donate to Beach Pantry. Participants should also bring a workout mat and water. Sign up and get more information here.

Create collage artwork and take a deep breath at Native Sol (Sunday, Nov. 22)

Native Sol on Retro Row is hosting a collage art workshop on Sunday at 1 p.m. with Mer Metztli Cītlali Cihuatlahtoāni, a multidisciplinary indigenous artist based in Long Beach. (You may have seen her murals around the city, under the name Mer Young.) The goal is to slow down, breathe and make something beautiful with your hands. The workshop costs $25, and all materials will be provided. Learn more here.