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Murder on the High Seas: A Murder Mystery Comedy Dinner Show (Friday, Aug. 7)

A total lunar eclipse rises behind the Queen Mary in Long Beach, on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.

In an immersive evening, guests aboard the Queen Mary can relive the ship’s final voyage — as part of a comedic murder mystery event. Over an elegant dinner, the ship’s passengers will question suspicious characters, uncover clues and even sing along to the comedy musical. Dinner is a prix fixe menu, and wine and cocktails will be available for purchase.

Those interested in solving a murder can reserve a spot aboard the ship by buying a ticket here — be sure to specify your entree selection. The event runs from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Midsummer Scream (Friday, August 7 through Sunday, Aug. 9)

A character who only goes by Bobo poses during the Midsummer Scream at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, Friday, July 26, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

This annual Halloween and horror convention returns for a weekend of fright at the Long Beach Convention Center. Attendees can expect a massive dark hall full of haunted attractions, hundreds of vendors peddling spooky items, a festival of short films from around the world, and presentations and performances across multiple stages. Any attendees looking for a black cat to take home can peruse a room full of “feline beasties” to adopt (or just cuddle).

From Friday to Sunday, attendees of Midsummer Scream receive free access to the Queen Mary by presenting a valid convention badge.

Single-day tickets are still available here, and additional event details are available here.

Terrarium Workshop (Saturday, Aug. 8)

In this free workshop hosted at Harte Neighborhood Library, guests will learn the basics of terrarium design and plant care, then will construct their own mason jar terrariums. Guided by Plantiitas, Retro Row’s beloved plant shop, participants can tap into their creativity and love for plants in a welcoming environment. Materials will be provided, and beginners are welcome. The workshop runs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Attendees must register in advance at this link.

Water Polo Cup (Saturday, Aug. 8 and Sunday, Aug. 9)

Crowds fill Horny Corner Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Long Beach. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

The world’s largest and longest-running beach water polo event will hold its 19th annual tournament. Spectators can gather at Horny Corner to watch the events commence in Alamitos Bay and will be able to select from a wide range of food and beverage options, including steak and chicken tacos, hot dogs, chips, bomb pops, soft drinks and water. Sunscreen recommended!

Additional information on the tournament is available here.

Kids Pasta Making Class (Monday, Aug. 10)

In this interactive class, Long Beach’s youngest chefs can try their hands at scratch-made pasta. Children ages 7 to 17 will get a tutorial on Italian cooking, from kneading dough to shaping noodles. Pasta lunch is included, and tickets are $35 per person. The workshop runs from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at 456 Elm Avenue.

More info and tickets are available here.

Seniors on the Sea (Monday, Aug. 10)

Older adults ready to set sail can join local AARP Chapter 3320 for their 45th anniversary on the Long Beach Harbor. For $65, seniors can take a 45-minute narrated scenic cruise around the harbor and Port with lunch to follow at Bubba Gump Shrimp Company. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participation will support the AARP chapter, which serves Carson and surrounding cities.

More information and tickets are available here.

Turn your concert night into a getaway with a stay at The Maya, located just minutes from the waterfront concert grounds. Enjoy complimentary overnight parking, a one-time $50 dining credit at Fuego, and a waived resort fee.

Skip the traffic and walk to the show, then return to unwind with waterfront views after the music ends. Blackout dates apply. Rates subject to availability.

More info here.