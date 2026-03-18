Want a chance to be featured in our weekly events roundup? Add it to our free community calendar at lbpostevents.com. For a guaranteed placement, contact [email protected] to purchase a sponsored item.

A garden art session at MOLAA (Sunday, March 22)

The Museum of Latin American Art will host the Corner Garden Plein Air Workshop on March 22 from 9 to 11 a.m., led by teaching artist Maria Guadalupe and focused on creating art with oil pastels.

Participants will work outdoors in the museum’s garden with all materials provided. The workshop costs $5, for more info, click here.

Skateboarding music and art collide at KASSO (Saturday and Sunday, March 21-22)

The Japanese skating show KASSO will take place at the vacant lot that used to house Long Beach’s now-demolished former City Hall. The event features skateboarding, music, art and apparel. It starts at 10 a.m. for general admission and ends at 8 p.m.

Popular skaters will traverse unconventional courses. The event showcases an immersive experience that brings together fans of skating and street culture. For more info, click here. One-day tickets are about $100.

Learn Japanese culture and gardening at CSULB (Saturday, March 21)

The Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden on the CSULB campus. Photo by Christal Gaines-Emory.

The Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden at Cal State Long Beach will host a workshop at 10 a.m. The event offers hands-on learning about Japanese culture, garden plants, and sustainable activities.

Workshops are $15 per person and give visitors a chance to try new skills in a beautiful garden setting. For more info, click here.

Family-friendly festival of Latino and Chicano culture (Saturday, March 21)

Musical Theatre West will host “In the Belmont Heights” on March 21 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m at its headquarters at 4350 E Seventh St.

The free, family-friendly event features live music, salsa lessons, instrument-making and interactive art. The event invites all ages to celebrate Latino and Chicano culture through hands-on activities. For more info, click here.

DTLB Live!, with Irish music and family fun (Saturday, March 21)

DTLB Live! is a free, family-friendly monthly gathering on the Promenade in downtown Long Beach that combines live music, local craft vendors, food and drink, and activities for all ages. The event will take place from 4 p.m to 8 p.m.

The March edition specifically celebrates Irish music and dance, featuring performances where people can enjoy entertainment, shopping, and socializing. For more info, click here.

With spring temperatures warming up, it’s the perfect time to relax poolside, sip something refreshing, and enjoy the laid-back waterfront atmosphere that makes Hotel Maya a favorite spring destination. Book a day pass and make the most of your poolside escape.

Splash Into Spring Package (book your stay now for 3/28 – 4/30)

Celebrate spring with sunshine, coastal views, and a refreshing waterfront escape here at Hotel Maya. Our Splash Into Spring package makes it easy to unwind with exclusive savings on your stay and complimentary parking included. From ocean breezes to golden sunsets along the Long Beach waterfront, it’s the perfect way to soak in the vibrant energy of the season. The offer is valid for stays March 28 through April 30, 2026, making it an ideal option for a spring break getaway or a spontaneous weekend retreat.

Hop Over to Hotel Maya for Easter Brunch!

Celebrate Easter at Hotel Maya with a festive waterfront brunch, featuring a vibrant spread of Chef-driven dishes, fresh seafood, and seasonal specialties inspired by coastal and Latin flavors. This year, our Easter brunch will take place on our waterfront Vista del Mar space, with an unobstructed view of the water and city skyline. There will also be a visit from a very special guest that will be passing out treats!

More info here.