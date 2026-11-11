Laugh it up at the Mexican Monk’s “Puro Laffs” comedy show (Thursday, Nov. 12)

The Mexican Monk Brewhouse in Paramount hosts a weekly lineup of events, but this Thursday at 7:30 p.m. comedian Ricky Novella hosts a night of laughs. The hilarious lineup includes comedians George Perez, Drea Meyers, Juan Garcia, Gill Chris and Johnny C. The show is free and open to all ages (but be warned, the comics are uncensored). Seating is first come, first served, and you can also get a draft beer and a pizza for $15. For more information, check out the Mexican Monk’s Instagram page here.

Play Twilight bingo with Marissa Bode at Confidential Coffee (Thursday, Nov. 12)

Denise Maldonado, the owner of Confidential Coffee in Long Beach, preparing a latte on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

You may know actor and disability activist Marissa Bode from her starring role in “Wicked” and “Wicked: For Good” as Nessarose Thropp, but Bode is also a huge vampire enthusiast. She is hosting a “Twilight”-themed bingo night on Thursday at Confidential Coffee at 7 p.m. Grab a bingo card and some churros, popcorn, or purchase a “Twilight” drink like The Edward, The Alice, or The Jacob. Check out Confidential Coffee’s Instagram here for more information.

Get ready to werk at Hamburger Mary’s with Lady Bunny (Friday, Nov. 13)

Keep the Friday the 13th scaries away at Hamburger Mary’s with the Lady Bunny! One of the Deans of Drag on “RuPaul’s Drag U,” Lady Bunny is drag royalty. She is also one of the co-founders of Wigstock — an outdoor drag festival in New York that began in the 80s. The show starts at 8 p.m. General admission tickets are $27.31, but there are VIP packages that go up to $219.32. You can purchase tickets and get more information here.

Dance to Cumbia at ISM (Friday, Nov. 13)

Every second Friday of the month, ISM Brewing and Kitchen on Third Street hosts Cello Azul as they perform electric cumbia music — the kind to dance to with a craft beer in hand. You may even catch a glimpse of Cello Azul’s lightsaber bow! More information can be found here.

Get your green thumb ready for an epic plant pop-up at Rainforest Flora (Saturday, Nov. 14)

Rainforest Flora nursery in Torrance will be overgrown with plant vendors, music, crafts and kid-friendly events this Saturday. More than 40 vendors like OC Plant Collective, La Vida Verde and Trinidad Plants will sell and showcase their plant collections. You can paint a pot, learn more about caring for exotic plants and feed the koi and turtles at Rainforest’s nursery. DJ Soulstice will provide the music and a greenhouse scavenger hunt comes with prizes for those who find green coins on the premises. Tickets are $10 now, $15 at the door, or you can get a $30 VIP pass, which gives you early access to the shops ahead of general admission and a custom D’Vine Market tote with goodies. You can purchase tickets here.

Immerse yourself in a “Garden Party” at the Downtown Long Beach Museum of Art (Saturday, Nov. 14)

Artists Darren Mate and Emmelene Mate, known collectively as DABSMYLA behind LBMA’s latest immersive exhibit “Garden Party.” Courtesy of LBMA.

This is no ordinary garden party – Garden Party is an immersive art exhibit by DABMYLA, Australian husband-and-wife duo artists Darren Mate and Emmelene Mate. Paintings, ceramics, textiles, murals, soundscapes and animation will transform the Long Beach Art Museum in Downtown into an immersive garden party. DABSMYLA’s Garden Party is meant to emulate the garden parties of their LA neighborhood — creating a celebration of friendship and community. RSVP for the opening night (it’s free, but space is limited) on Saturday at 6 p.m. here.

Play with (and maybe adopt) a puppy during Pilates (Sunday, Nov. 15)

Enjoy a mat Pilates session with adorable, adoptable puppies at The Barre on Sunday at 2 p.m. Sparky and the Gang, a nonprofit, volunteer-run shelter in Long Beach, will provide the pups while you stretch and plié. Tickets are $40 per person and help support Sparky and the Gang. Purchase tickets and learn more about the workout class here.