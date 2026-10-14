Be dazzled with a variety, magic show at Roxanne’s (Friday, Oct. 16)

Come to the Exhibition Room inside Roxanne’s Lounge to be wowed with magic, burlesque and a variety show, all-in-one. Roxy’s “Varietease” will have a Penn and Teller-featured magician, Halloween mischief and an hour-long unforgettable variety show. There are only VIP tickets available for Friday’s show. They cost $60.54 and include entrance as well as a guided spirits tasting (Long Beach Water Vodka, Pine Avenue Gin and Jackrabbit Whiskey). Purchase tickets for Roxy’s “Varietease” here.

Listen to Mumu Fresh at the Carpenter Center (Friday, Oct. 16)

Get swept up in the soulful sounds of Mumu Fresh, a Baltimore-born and D.C. raised Grammy-nominated artist. Maimouna Youssef (aka Mumu Fresh) combines jazz, hip hop, R&B, soul and gospel to bring listeners a smooth, but poignant spoken word poetry-style of music. Mumu Fresh’s concert is part of the Carpenter Center’s Arts for Life Community Connections program, which offers virtual programs, film screenings, talks, and concerts for a low cost, to open up the arts to everyone. She will be performing at 8 p.m. at the Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m. Tickets are available for $15 and can be purchased here.

Celebrate Filipino American Heritage Month in Long Beach (Saturday, Oct. 17)

The City of Long Beach is hosting their 5th Annual City of Long Beach Filipino American History Month Celebration on Saturday from 3-9 p.m. at the Civic Center Plaza. Come celebrate with delicious bites from Gemmae Bake Shop, Filipino fusion fries from Frylipino, D Baker’s Lab Halo-Halo CaFe from Carson and Banger Lumpia from Orange County. Programing will include a Community Resource Fair & Filipino Owned Business Marketplace, family friendly activities and performances, as well as a lighting ceremony that will kick off at 6:45 p.m. with Mayor Rex Richardson. Learn more about the celebration here.

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Dress up your pooch for a costume contest as part of the Canopy & Craft Festival (Saturday, Oct. 17)

Time to pull out the coordinated costumes. You and your dog can dress up and enter this Halloween costume contest on Saturday at 3 p.m. (Winners will be announced at 4 p.m.) To enter click here. The contest is part of the Canopy & Craft festival in the North Pine neighborhood and will include live art workshops like: “The art of nesting: paint birdhouses & creating nesting balls” and “Make your own shipping container Kaktus Rose garden succulent terrarium.” Learn more about the festival and the costume contest here.

Walk among the undead at the Shoreline Village Zombie Walk and Halloween Party (Saturday, Oct. 17)

Time for Shoreline Village to transform into the “Thriller” music video as the Zombie Walk and Halloween Party kick off. Come in your most zombie-like makeup and costume and prepare to walk among the undead from 8-10 p.m. Come earlier (at 6 p.m.) if you are looking for less spooky activities like craft booths, face painting and a fortune teller. If you go all out on your brain-eating zombie look, enter the costume contest that starts at 7 p.m. No tickets are required for, but you can RSVP to this free community event and keep up with updates on their Facebook event page.

Compete in a Mahjong tournament at Ambitious Ales (Sunday, Oct. 18)

LBMahjong is hosting a tournament on Sunday, Oct. 18 at Ambitious Ales.

Come cheer on or participate in the LBMahjong tournament from noon to 4 p.m. at Ambitious Ales. There will be 12 tables for the tournament, and the winner will receive a brand new mahjong set. If you are interested in putting your tiles on the table, you can register here. For all others come watch, and enjoy some delicious Filipino bites from Got Your Back. For more information check out LBMahjong’s Instagram account here.