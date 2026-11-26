Black Friday may be big—reigniting flashbacks of long lines and stampedes for the season’s hottest gets. But Saturday is for small businesses. And in Long Beach, local shops offer deals, discounts, and one-of-a-kind items that make gift-giving more special and a little less mass-produced.

The Downtown Long Beach Alliance is even offering a free shuttle service provided by DRIVER to transport shoppers from all corners of Downtown. They have also created a map of participating shops and vendors in Downtown.

There will also be free metered parking all day on Saturday in Downtown Long Beach, south of 10th Street, including The Pike, and in all of Belmont Shore — including their five public parking lots.

Below is a list of small businesses and artisans in the Long Beach area participating in Small Business Saturday.

Dedo Coffee

Dedo Coffee in Wrigley will be selling discounted merchandise such as their tumbler and milk mugs. Courtesy of Dedo Coffee.

Dedo Coffee will feature discounted merchandise, including t-shirts, hats, and mugs, seasonal candles, and will give away free stickers with purchase. Customers can also shop inside Dedo’s mini market and get some fresh or dried floral arrangements from Budding Erica, or shop at Hashtagfourtwofour, or peruse ceramics by PepinoMatcha. Dedo is also offering a special breakfast taco and coffee combo from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and will break out their elite holiday vinyl collection, so prepare to hear some of their favorite holiday tunes throughout the weekend. Dedo will also have a holiday toy box from Órale where you can bring in your unwrapped gifts.

East Village Arts District

The sidewalks will be packed on First Street between Linden and Elm with local artists, outdoor shopping, donations and Santa. The sidewalk shopping celebration is by Shop Anneise (which recently announced they will be closing their doors for good at the end of December), Hellbent Silversmith, Wildflower Beauty and Brows and Wax n’ Blush. Some of the other vendors include: Verde Soapery, Sacred Crafts, Fer Collections, OhLivia Creates, Jennaramics, Earth and Son, Disturbed Cowgirl, Birch Wit Goods and Michael Joseph Jewelry.

Tattered Trading

Tattered Trading is hosting a special Small Business Saturday event at their store on Sterns Street in Los Altos. Tattered specializes in recycled fashion and on Saturday the whole store will be on sale. Customers who spend more than $50 will get a free tote bag, but stay long enough to grab a matcha or coffee drink from Salud Coffee. Golden Hour Books will be selling curated used books. And BS Studios will be offering upcycled creations and prints.

4th & Termino

Councilmember Kristina Duggan is sponsoring a Shop Local Saturday event starting at 11 a.m. at 4th and Termino. Prism Boutique will have pop-ups in the store and DJ Rosé will spin some tunes while Reinnes Place, San and Wolves Bake Shop and Speak Cheezy will be serving delicious treats and drinks. Other vendors include: 6th and Detroit, Slow Matter Studio, Flux Art Space, Golden Hour Books, Neaumix Fit Pilates and The Hair Bungalow Salon.

Lola’s Mexican Cuisine

Both the Bixby Knolls and the 4th Street locations of Lola’s are offering specials on gift cards this Saturday. Get an extra $10 when you get a $50 gift card and get an extra $20 when you purchase a $100 gift card. Also, if you spend $50 or more on their tamales, you can get special Lola’s merch.

Patchwork Makers Market and Community Festival

Head over to Marine Stadium (as long as it’s not underwater) on Saturday for the Patchwork Makers Market and Community Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Since 2007, Patchwork has been bringing together vendors and craft enthusiasts. Vendors include With Fire Ceramics, The Poster List and O.I.L. Beach artwork.

Undercover Bookcycle

Everyone’s favorite books on wheels, Undercover Bookcycle, will be parked at Ambitious Ales this weekend from 12 – 5 p.m., where you can purchase “undercover” (wrapped) books from various genres. Every book is a surprise!

Alex’s Bar Record Swap

Alex’s Bar will be a haven of records on Saturday. Crate-diggers rejoice as there will be over 20 vendors, including Plastic House Records, Ghetto Palm Sounds and Driptone Records. There will also be a lineup of DJs spinning vinyls on stage during the event from 1-6 p.m. and a special guest — Hugh Brown, the creative director at Rhino Records and I.R.S. Records. There will be food and drinks, but — keep in mind — this record swap is a 21+ event.

Long Beach Vintage

Shop at Long Beach Vintage and grab a cute outfit or an equally cute coffee drink from Pretty & Pink Coffee this Saturday at 11 a.m. But most importantly, meet Likho, the feline in charge at Long Beach Vintage.