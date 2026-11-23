Justin Simon, a Wrigley resident, had been a loyal customer of Lucky Chopsticks — a Chinese restaurant on Willow Street in the Westside. Simon, 48, visited Lucky Chopsticks at least once a month for several years and said it was the best Chinese food in Long Beach.

So he, like many customers in Long Beach, was heartbroken when Lucky Chopsticks closed its Long Beach location in January.

“We didn’t just lose a restaurant; we lost a community partner,” he said. “As a family restaurant, they met you with a smile every time you walked in, and they knew your order. One time they threw in an appetizer we didn’t order because they knew we had previously ordered it and that we liked it. You can’t put a price on that type of familiarity.”

Mama Quach’s Kitchen has its grand opening on Oct. 25. Previously, the space was a Chinese restaurant called Lucky’s Chopsticks. Customers were excited to see the Quach family re-open a new concept in the same location in Long Beach on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

But after years of running a restaurant honoring his Chinese roots, Thien Quach and his wife, Hang Bui, decided it was time to retire. When customers started asking if they’d ever re-open, their daughter, Linh, suggested a new concept. Linh, 32, took over the space and opened Mama Quach’s Kitchen on Oct. 25 as her way of honoring her mom and their family’s Vietnamese roots.

“I want to bring my mom’s food to everyone,” Linh said.

The menu at Mama Quach’s has a variety of Vietnamese dishes like shaken beef with garlic noodles and fish fillets with black bean sauce. But the real standout is the variety of pho on the menu. The broth is made using a recipe passed down from Linh’s grandmother, who owned her own pho restaurant back in Vietnam before the war. For Linh, pho is a taste of home.

“That’s the way my mom brought everyone home. Every time she cooks, even if I’m busy, I still go back home, and [even if] my dad is busy, he goes back home,” Linh said. “We still keep that culture right now in America.”

The house-special pho with flank steak, meatballs, and tendon at Mama Quach’s Kitchen, a Westside restaurant serving pho and other Vietnamese and Chinese dishes in Long Beach, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

House pan-fried noodles at Mama Quach’s Kitchen, a restaurant serving pho as well as Vietnamese and Chinese food in Long Beach, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The lychee pearl bloom — a classic iced tea sweetened with lychee fruit, at Mama Quach’s Kitchen, in Long Beach, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The food at Mama Quach’s is a combination of northern and southern Vietnamese cuisine with some Chinese influences. Hang Bui’s mother grew up in Hai Duong in northern Vietnam before migrating south to Ho Chi Minh City in 1954. Hang Bui, who grew up in Ho Chi Minh City, added her own touches to her mother’s northern recipes to include the southern flavors she loves. While the pho at Mama Quach’s is more of a southern style — a darker broth, more meat and bean sprouts, herbs, hoisin sauce and lime on the side — they offer customers the option to have wider noodles and a homemade chili oil with their pho, which is distinctly northern.

“We really focus on the food,” Hang Bui said in Vietnamese. “We hand-make everything in here.”

Hang Quach, left, is hugged by her daughter, Linh Quach. Linh took over her parents’ previous restaurant and reopened it as Mama Quach’s Kitchen, in Long Beach, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

At 70 years old, Hang Bui is still helping in the kitchen. In the days leading up to Mama Quach’s grand opening, Linh and Hang Bui worked in the kitchen until 3 a.m. They were preparing as much as they could, including the pho broth, which simmers for 18 hours.

“I get really emotional because she actually has to retire and her wish is to go back to Vietnam, but she stayed here to help me,” Linh said. Hang Bui often jokes in Vietnamese that as a mother, she is like an employee that never gets paid, but she can never quit.

“Every time my mom says that, I laugh, but I really appreciate all the things she does for me,” Linh said. “Without her, we cannot do the restaurant.”

Mama Quach’s Kitchen, 1320 W Willow St # A, is open every day from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.