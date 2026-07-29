The Uptown Jazz Festival is back for a milestone 15th year, bringing an afternoon of jazz, funk, soul and Latin rhythms to Houghton Park Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m.

The festival, free and open to everyone, first began as an idea of a single neighborhood and has evolved to become one of Long Beach’s most anticipated musical traditions year after year.

“As we celebrate this milestone year, we’re excited to welcome an outstanding lineup of artists for an afternoon that reflects the culture, creativity and community spirit that make our city so special,” Mayor Rex Richardson said in a statement.

Headlining this year’s lineup is Morris Day & The Time, led by Day, a Minneapolis native who grew up alongside renowned singer Prince, first singing in Prince’s early band before taking the lead of The Time. He and The Time later appeared in “Purple Rain,” and went on to create hits of their own.

Alongside Day, Rush Hour Orquestra, a high-energy Los Angeles salsa band that blends classic salsa with a modern twist, will also be performing for the festival. Childhood friends Raul Membreno and Jonathan Patterson are founders of the band and will bring their vibrant, high-energy sounds to the stage.

Also performing is Biscuits & Gravy Live, a Southern California R&B, soul funk and Motown band with members from Long Beach, Compton, Watts and Carson. They’re known for their smooth vocals and crowd-pleasing performances, and have become a fan favorite at events throughout the region with their timeless blend of genres.

La Verdad, a group inspired by the Latino diaspora, will also be taking the stage for a blend of Latin classics with contemporary urban rhythms and powerful horn lines. Their performances are rooted in community, heritage, and identity, and create an environment perfect for people of all ages to dance, connect, and celebrate.

The 15th Annual Jazz Festival will take place on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Houghton Park, 6301 Myrtle Ave.