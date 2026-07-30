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If you’re planning a family trip to the Aquarium of the Pacific this weekend or next, be sure to reserve free tickets to Long Beach Opera’s “Acquaprofonda” — a deep-sea opera for families at the aquarium’s Honda Pacific Visions Theater.

The half-hour performance is an adventure in “courage, kindness and protecting the planet,” Long Beach Opera says, a reprise of last year’s show created by its education team in collaboration with the nonprofit Aquarium of the Pacific.

With its title meaning “deep water” in Italian, the opera follows Serena, a fearless girl who lives by the sea. One day, she discovers a mysterious whale on the beach made ill by plastics discharged from a factory run by the selfish and greedy Mister Buu.

“With the help of a wise sailor, she inspires her father to stand up against the local factory harming the ocean, learning that one small voice can make big waves,” the opera company says. “In the end, the whale gives Serena a gift — something truly special — as a thank-you for her bravery and kindness.”

Like all operas, “Acquaprofonda” is a sung story with a range of voices from soprano to baritone. Originally commissioned in Italian, with music by Giovanni Sollima and libretto (lyrics) by Giancarlo de Cataldo, the show won an Italian prize in music education.

Long Beach Opera will sing an English translation of the libretto by Elle Moody — who also performs as Serena — and project the lyrics in “supertitles” above the stage so audiences can better follow along.

Directed by Yekaterina Lynch, the opera features singers performing as the whale and a jellyfish, and a live orchestra conducted by Oliver Chan that includes piano, cello, violin and percussion.

“This production gives parents and children a chance to talk about our impact on the environment, all while showing young people just how exhilarating opera can be,” said Long Beach Opera’s executive director Michelle Magaldi.

Families can also participate in activity sessions thirty minutes before each show that include artmaking, photo opportunities and a Q&A with the performers.

“We are thrilled to return to the Aquarium of the Pacific with ‘Acquaprofonda’ this year,” Magaldi said. “We hope families across Southern California will join us.”

Long Beach Opera’s “Acquaprofonda” will perform at the Aquarium of the Pacific’s Honda Pacific Visions Theatre, 100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach, on Saturdays and Sundays, Aug. 1, 2, 8 and 9 at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Performances are free with reservations; Aquarium of the Pacific tickets are not required to attend. For reservations, visit LongBeachOpera.org. Run time is 30 minutes.