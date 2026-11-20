It’s finally winter in Long Beach! To herald the season, Long Beach Shakespeare Company is staging a fairy tale set in a winter forest with “Sleeping Beauty: Once Upon a Winter’s Dream,” beginning this weekend.

The theater company usually stages a holiday play at this time of year, but this year invited director Michael Taber to adapt the fairy tale “Sleeping Beauty” to fit the theme.

“It wasn’t too tricky of a thing because there’s actually frost and winter themes throughout,” Taber said of the classic story.

In adapting it, Taber first researched the story’s origins — discovering a 1634 Italian version that was too dark and violent for a family-friendly production in the Helen Borgers Theatre.

The 1812 German version called “Briar Rose” by the Brothers Grimm was more familiar, Taber said in his director’s notes. He combined it with Charles Perrault’s 1697 French version called “The Sleeping Beauty in the Woods” and added a dash of Disney’s 1959 animated film to create the staged production.

Taber’s adaptation, “Sleeping Beauty: Once Upon a Winter’s Dream,” is set in 14th-century England and narrated by three fairies, Flora, Fauna and Merryweather, who are called to a castle to bless a newborn princess. But the baby also gets cursed by the “evil” fairy, Maleficent, as revenge for being betrayed by the king.

The spell causes the kingdom to fall into an icy frost that can only be warmed once the grown 16-year-old girl receives true love’s kiss.

Taber told the Long Beach Post that while the character of Maleficent is “pretty dark,” and the play is therefore not just for children, it’s still family-oriented.

He wanted the play to have a “storybook feel,” and has the fairies opening up a large book and using magic to tell the story and move props on a tree-filled stage. The play also involves a frog puppet, a raven and other natural elements, along with a castle.

“I just love the magical feeling of being in the woods, bringing that joy,” he said, emphasizing that he wants audiences to celebrate the season itself, including the winter solstice, not just the holidays.

The songs in the play, which include “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear,” “Auld Lang Syne” and “Greensleeves,” are traditional English tunes with a Celtic feel rather than Christmasy.

With a spinning wheel casting the thread of life, Taber notes, the story symbolically portrays the line between reality and illusion — waking and sleeping — and signifies “hope, renewal and light awakening after the darkest of winter storms.”

Long Beach Shakespeare Company’s “Sleeping Beauty: Once Upon a Winter’s Dream” will run Nov. 20 to Dec. 6 at the Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 Atlantic Ave., with shows Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. For tickets and information, visit LBShakespeare.org.