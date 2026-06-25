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Like today, bringing divided people together felt important in 1971, amidst social revolutions and upheavals that exacerbated a generation gap.

That’s the year John Michael Tebelak and Stephen Schwartz — the Tony and Grammy Award-winning composer behind musicals like “Wicked!” — first staged the musical “Godspell” off Broadway.

The story features a group of people telling parables about the biblical Jesus in ways both meaningful and funny, with songs in an eclectic variety of musical styles.

“The opening scene shows an unruly society in chaos and filled with noise,” says Sean Gray, the Playhouse’s artistic director. “Three biblical characters — Jesus, Judas and John the Baptist — along with seven other characters, use parables to calm the chaos and show a better way to live together.”

Songs such as “Day by Day” — a 19th-century hymn sung as a folk-rock ballad — became international hits at the time. Other songs include “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord,” “Learn Your Lessons Well,” “All for the Best,” “All Good Gifts,” “Turn Back, O Man” and “By My Side.”

“The music in this show is lively, uplifting, and memorable,” says Mooney. “There’s a reason when ‘Godspell’ came out, songs from it immediately hit the radio.”

Though the musical is based on Christian parables, actors use their own names for their characters to help make those stories currently relevant.

From left: Kenny Giles (Jesus) and Quinn Vann (Judas) in a preview image for “Godspell” at Long Beach Playhouse. Photo by Michael Hardy Photography.

And the actors assume personas through which the audience might see themselves, including a tomboy, a storyteller, someone happy and excited, someone clumsy and unintentionally funny and someone shy but loyal.

“Our hope is that this production leaves audiences not only entertained,” says director Sonya Randall, “but reminded that even in the darkest moments, kindness, compassion and community still have the power to change the world.”

Plus, we all need a show with songs, says Mooney, and the Playhouse’s show will feature live music directed by Stephen Olear.

“Audiences will walk out singing!” Mooney said.

“Godspell” will perform June 27 to Aug. 2 at the Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., with shows Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., plus two lower-priced preview performances on Thursday, June 25 and Friday, June 26. For tickets, call the box office at 562-494-1014 or visit LBPlayhouse.org.