Five Places to Get Your Thanksgiving Feast in Long Beach

If you object to cooking this year for whatever reason or just feel like dining out, these spots will serve up the traditional Thanksgiving meal for the whole family on Thursday, November 23.

Fuego

Fuego offers a four-course traditional Thanksgiving meal with a Latin twist. The restaurant and lounge features 13-foot-tall glass windows showcasing a view of the Long Beach skyline, the Pacific Ocean and the Queen Mary.

Choose between roasted turkey breast, braised beef short rib, roast-herbed rack of lamb or pan-seared salmon for the main course and top it off with either pumpkin flan or apple pumpkin cheesecake for dessert. Enjoy live music from 2:00PM to 7:00PM and Fuego’s own holiday “Spiced Cider” made of spiced rum and apple cider.

Food will be served all day from 11:00AM to 9:00PM. Meals are $60 per person with complimentary coffee and drinks included. Call (562) 481-3910 to make a reservation or visit their Facebook page here for more information. Fuego is located at Hotel Maya at 700 Queensway Drive.

The Sky Room

Chef Juan Carlos Olvera will be preparing a three-course meal with choice of wild mushroom risotto, wild Alaskan black cod, roasted turkey or braised bison short rib for the main entree.

Meals are $69 per person, $25 for the kids’ menu for children 12 and under. Dress code is business casual and reservations can be made by calling (562) 983-2703. The Sky Room is located at 40 South Locust Avenue.

Sevilla

The restaurant known for its Spanish cuisine will have their “Thanksgiving in Spain” with a four-course meal featuring either glazed black forest ham or roasted turkey breast topped off with chocolate and liquor 43 ganache tart. The dessert is made with espresso caramel sauce and dulce de leche ice cream.

Meals are $35 for adults and $19.50 for children under 10. Call (562) 495-1111 to make reservations. Sevilla is located at 140 Pine Avenue.

Aquarium of the Pacific’s Cafe Scuba

Cafe Scuba at the aquarium will be open from 11:00AM to 3:00PM and will have a Thanksgiving buffet including crispy onion smashed red potatoes, roasted butternut squash, zucchini, yellow squash, red peppers and more.

Walk off the food by taking a stroll through the aquarium and meet over 11,000 animals from the world’s largest ocean. The aquarium will be open from 9:00AM to 6:00PM.

Prices are $55 for adults and $27.50 for children ages 3-11. Discounts are available for members and ticket information can be found here. The aquarium is located at 100 Aquarium Way.

James Republic

If you do feel like staying home but not cooking, get the holiday dinner to go! Order in advance and pick up your meal on Wednesday so you can enjoy your days off without any kitchen worries. The complete Thanksgiving meal comes with turkey roulade and confit turkey leg with turkey jus, cranberry tartar, yukon mashed potatoes, honeynut squash salad, braised greens, wild rice, squash rolls and pecan pie.

Serves three to four people for $150. Call (562) 901-0235 for reservations and pick up your dinner on November 22 from noon to 4:00PM. James Republic is located at 500 East 1st Street.