First Thick Shake Factory in the U.S. to Open in Long Beach

Photo from The Thick Shake Factory.

In late December, Long Beach should be getting a taste of what India-based chain The Thick Shake Factory has to offer its first U.S. customers, announced EATER Los Angeles this week.

The Thick Shake menu offers over 30 types of shakes, including Caramel Carnival, Mexican Vanilla and Ferrero Hazelnut “best attacked with a spoon” and fruitier “slushes” involving flavors like Strawberry Melon and Tangy Orange. Customers can also make their own shake from a variety of flavors, mix-ins and toppings. Prices range from $4.99 to $8.99, according to EATER.

Launched in 2013 by brothers and co-owners Yeshwanth and Ashwin Ananth Nag Mocherla, the first ThickShake opened in Hyderabad and now boasts nearly 50 locations throughout India.

The milkshake specialty shop will be an addition to “The Streets”, the downtown area surrounded by 3rd Street, Pine Avenue, 6th Street and Long Beach Boulevard that used to be called City Place before architecture firms Retail Design Collaborative and Studio One Eleven, and City Place owners Shooshani Developers made apparent their plans to revitalize the former shopping center.

In March, Tony Shooshani, managing member of Shooshani Developers, announced Burgerim, Creative Crepes, Party Monkey, Poke Cat, The Plant Junkie, Table 301 and Romeo Chocolates as tenants with new lease agreements. The gourmet confection shop and the juice shop have already opened and Burgerim and Portuguese Bend Distilling have shown visible markers of progress toward opening including added signage and construction.

Learn more about The Thick Shake Factory here.

The Thick Shake Factory will be located at 335 The Promenade.