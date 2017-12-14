Roe Seafood to Put Sustainable Spin on Italian-American Feast of the Seven Fishes

Image from Roe Seafood.

In the week leading up to Christmas, Roe Seafood will honor both an Italian-American tradition and modern sustainability efforts by presenting a Feast of the Seven (Sustainable) Fishes dinner series.

“With our Feast of the Seven (Sustainable) Fishes offerings, we really want to educate the public on sustainability and showcase some of the amazing things you can do with sustainable seafood ingredients,” said Arthur Gonzalez, chef and owner of Roe Seafood. “Feast of the Seven Fishes is a traditional Italian-American Christmas Eve celebration, and although I did not grow up in an Italian home, I love the idea and wanted to embrace it at Roe while adding our own sustainable spin.”

To be held over the course of one week (instead of traditionally offering all seven dishes on one night), from Sunday, December 17 to Saturday, December 23, one sustainably sourced seafood dish will be made available per night paired with a “Catch Card” offering information on the seafood, including the catch location, fish origin, and names of both the fisherman and the boat. Most of the fish will be from local California waters, said Gonzalez.

“We hope that guests will walk away with a better understanding of what it truly means to eat locally in California, and discover a new fish they enjoy (that also happens to be sustainable),” Gonzalez said.

The Feast of the Seven (Sustainable) Fishes dish of the night will be offered alongside the regular dinner menu, and will include the globally-inspired items below:

Sunday: Oyster & Raw Seafood Bar

Monday: Fried Baccala & Chips

Tuesday: Ramen & Clams

Wednesday: Smoked Octopus Takoyaki

Thursday: Shellfish Bake

Friday: Fried Mixto

Saturday: Baked Lobster Thermidor

Raw bar bites and small plates start at $5, and shareable and family style plates range up to $65. Items from the Feast of Seven (Sustainable) Fishes will also be offered at Roe’s adjoining market so customers can take home their favorites to make their own sustainable seafood dishes.

Learn more about Roe Seafood via the website here.

Roe Seafood is located at 5374 East 2nd Street.