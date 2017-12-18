The Pie Bar Celebrates Three Years in Business with Month-Long Giveaway

File photo by Asia Morris.

It seems like it was just yesterday that The Pie Bar owner Laurie Gray was baking and creating right out of her own home kitchen to fill orders. Three years ago, Gray was making “a truck load” of pies and selling them through MADE by Millworks. In 2016 she opened her own Pine Avenue location and the rest is sweet (and savory) history.

In celebration of three successful years, The Pie Bar will give away instant win cards in January to customers who spend $30 or more at the Pine Avenue location. Customers will have a chance to win $3 off their next purchase, a free Cutie Pie Jar, a T-shirt, an entire pie or the grand prize—a whole year of free pie.

Since opening the Pine Avenue location, The Pie Bar has sold more than 40,000 Cutie Pie Jars and over 20,000 slices of pie, said Gray. This year the business has also received a few upgrades, including The Pie Mobile, and has raised over $2,000 for local charities including Beacon for Him and The LGBTQ Center of Long Beach.

“We had so much fun at our Pi Day celebration in March,” Gray said in a statement. “We had a pie in the face contest to raise money for charities, and we got to donate over $2,000 thanks to the generous donations of our customers. We were thrilled to be able to give back like that!”

Gray was also recognized for Best Bakery and Best Dessert at the 2017 Best of Long Beach Awards.

“It’s been a wild ride,” Gray said, thinking of the long nights staying up until two in the morning to bake and fill orders with the help of friends to peel apples, cut butter and wash dishes.

Now The Pie Bar has 10 employees and said they’re preparing to open a second location in 2018.

“We are so excited to be celebrating this milestone, and it’s all because of our amazing customers here in downtown Long Beach!” Gray said in a statement.

For more about the anniversary celebration, visit the website here.

The Pie Bar is located at 450 Pine Avenue.