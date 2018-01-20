SteelCraft Celebrates One Year in Business, Liberation Brewing Co. to Open Soon

Photo by Asia Morris of The Fresh Shave’s first customer at SteelCraft.

What’s Good, Long Beach? Welcome to our new biweekly report on the latest neighborhood nosh and local libation news in Long Beach, where every other week we’ll feature what’s happening in the scene and the latest buzz in the blogosphere about the best places to eat, drink and be merry.

We dove headfirst into the city’s coffee scene this month with a feature on Cabinet, downtown Long Beach’s newest coffee house offering Kyoto-style cold brew and much more. The Long Beach Coffee Club also listed its top Long Beach spots to try for the new year.

Executive Chef Alex McGroarty of 4th & Olive is partnering with Chef Paul Buchanan of Primal Alchemy Caterers to design a one-night-only, multi-course dinner menu, Forks, Corks & Pork on Saturday from 5:00PM to 10:00PM. At $65 a pop the four-course meal (plus amuse bouche and dessert menu and an optional beer/wine pairing) is sure to delight any pork-loving foodie. Only phoned-in reservations to the restaurant at (562) 269-0731 will be accepted.

Earlier this month Food GPS named Liberation Brewing Co. on its list of anticipated breweries soon to open. Based on their social media, it looks like the brewery is set to start serving the Bixby Knolls area any day now.

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken will soon bring its Memphis-style spicy bird to 2580 Long Beach Boulevard, EATER LA reported. Currently in Southern California, Gus’s has locations in the greater Los Angeles area on Crenshaw, as well as in Burbank.



Local blogger Brian Addison of LONGBEACHIZE shed a light on what EATER LA dubbed the “Long Beach shakeups.” Working Class Kitchen has closed the doors to its Zaferia butchery and shop and is seeking a new location with more foot traffic, while Commodity, a neighboring pop-up coffee bar and The Caffeinated Kitchen, local Long Beacher Jen Hackler’s vegan donutery, will soon be moving in. Addison also writes on Michael’s Pizzeria set to enter a rebranding of its downtown location on The Promenade.

Tickets just went on sale Thursday for SteelCraft’s one-year anniversary celebration “Taste of SteelCraft” to take place Saturday, February 3 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM. Guests can try samplings from Steelhead Coffee, DeSano Pizzeria, Pig Pen Delicacy, Tajima Ramen, Waffle Love, plus grab a beer from Smog City Brewing for those 21 and over, or shave ice from The Fresh Shave. Included with the purchase of a $30 ticket is also a commemorative door prize. Expect live music, a sunset speech from SteelCraft founder Kimberly Gros, a family-friendly movie screening and more.



It looks like CBS Los Angeles has taken a crack at naming “some of the” Best Restaurants in Long Beach. Beachwood BBQ & Brewing makes the bottom of the list as an obvious local favorite, with restaurants like Roe Seafood and Simmzy’s also making an appearance. Check out the link here.



And last but not least, our latest @longbeachpost #TAKEOVER participant @uroman has left us with this drool-worthy video of Long Beach’s international offerings. What better way to savor the city’s diversity then chowing down at featured restaurants like Open Sesame and Sura Korean BBQ & Tofu House?