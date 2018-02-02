STAFF PICKS: Dine Out Long Beach Restaurant Week 2.0 to Kick Off with Nearly 50 Participating Restaurants

Dine Out Long Beach Restaurant Week 2.0 is back in action with its announcement that nearly 50 restaurants (and counting) will be participating for the third year of the event, set to take place Sunday, February 25 through Saturday, March 3.

Restaurant Week, organized by Long Beach local Elizabeth Borsting, is a great opportunity to experience what the city’s burgeoning dining scene has to offer with many an eatery offering exclusive dishes, specials and pre-fixe menus.

If you’re having some difficulty choosing which fare to favor, we asked our staff where and what they’ll be eating once Dine Out Long Beach kicks off. Here are their favorite places to grub and why.

Dennis

Steamed is a vegetarian/vegan hideaway you can drag your omnivorous friends to and they won't be too mad about it. The food is always fresh and delicious, and though the portions are on the larger-to-huge side, you feel healthy after eating it, even if you wolf down the whole plate (which you will). Check out the daily specials, especially if they're doing the Happy Tuna salad that day, or if you can't decide and want a little bit of everything, get the Kitchen Sink quesadilla—it lives up to its name, stuffed to overflowing with "everything but the…." Pro-tip: always opt for the whole wheat tortilla, it's bigger. Steamed is located at 801 East 3rd Street.

Photo from Dine Out Long Beach Restaurant Week 2.0.

Jason

The Red Leprechaun is an underrated gem for Long Beach breakfast. Anything with the corned beef incorporated is a must order. Tracy, the owner, does not mess around with this stuff, especially around St. Patrick's Day. They also have a pretty decent selection of beer so it's great for brunch, lunch, dinner or just stopping by for an appetizer or two. The Red Leprechaun is located at 4000 East Anaheim Street.

Stephanie

Pier 76 Fish Grill is one of my favorite lunch spots not only because it's walking distance from work but the staff is so efficient and friendly. I also enjoy stopping by during dinnertime with my boyfriend who is a fan of the Fish & Chips and craft soda. I am particularly fond of the P76 Clam Chowder and grilled chicken plates. Pier 76 Fish Grill is located at 95 Pine Avenue.

File photo

Asia

My local watering hole, the Pike Restaurant & Bar is my go-to for a heaping plate of the Fettuccine Alfredo. It’s usually after a solid bike ride that I’m craving some carbs and this dish rarely disappoints. Add a couple beers to the mix, good music, a friendly convo with your favorite waiter and accompanying friends and voila, you’ve accomplished a successful Wednesday night. Not to mention, the kitchen stays open until midnight Sunday through Thursday and until 1:00AM Friday through Saturday. The Pike Restaurant & Bar is located at 1836 East 4th Street.

Don’t forget, on Saturday, February 24, all are invited to take part in a free Chef’s Cooking + Tasting Kick-Off at Friedman's Home Experience, located at 1827 East Spring Street, featuring four chefs from participating Dine Out Long Beach restaurants conducting cooking demonstrations every hour on the hour starting at noon. Also offered will be both beer and cocktail tastings.

For more information, including the full list of participating restaurants, visit the website here.