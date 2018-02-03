Inaugural LBC Food Truck Crawl to Kick Off Sunday, North Long Beach Gets its First Brewery

Leo’s Mexican Grill will be opening a second location in Long Beach’s Willmore area. Photo by Asia Morris.

There’s now a sign that reads “Leos Mexican Grill Coming Soon” out front of where Las Delicias De Michoacan, a Mexican eatery in the city’s Willmore area, used to serve a locally lauded carne asada burrito, tacos and more. A request for comment on the future of Las Delicias went unanswered, but we’re happy to report that Leo’s is on its way to opening a second location at the corner spot located at 755 Magnolia Avenue between 7th and 8th streets.

Leo’s laid back restaurant at 225 East Broadway offers unbeatable Taco Tuesday and Friday deals and is one of the more popular Mexican joints in the downtown area.

Don’t forget that SteelCraft is celebrating it’s one-year anniversary on Saturday from 4:00PM to 7:00PM. A $30 ticket to “Taste of SteelCraft” buys samples from all tenants, including Tajima Ramen and Waffle Love. Starting at 4:00PM, guests can expect live music from Babylon Blues, a photobooth, a speech from the founder and a screening of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory at 6:00PM.

Don’t miss the very first LBC Food Truck Crawl at Victory Park, hosted by Artesia-based Korean fusion truck Belly BombZ and set to take place Sunday from noon to 9:00PM. So far, Dogtown Dogs, a gourmet food truck offering items like the Spicy Angeleno (a bacon-wrapped dog with tomatillo sauce and spicy salsa fresca topped with fried jalapenos) and The Big Cheese Truck offering “the best grilled cheese and tomato soup you’ll ever put in your mouth” are on the roster, while two more savory trucks and one dessert truck are soon to be added. Check out the event page here for more info.

Photo from Belly BombZ.

The parent company of Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Wafflesset a court date to discuss a possible six-year plan for getting out of bankruptcy. We’re wondering if Snoop Dogg has anything to do with it, following his remark to TMZ that he would buy the company following its bankruptcy announcement in March 2016.

The East Village community is invited to bring their favorite breakfast items to share with neighbors at a Community “Pot Luck” Breakfast on Saturday, February 10 from 9:00AM to 11:00AM. The East Village Association in support of local nonprofit We Love Long Beach is hosting the event at Park(d) at 423 East 4th Street right across the street from Berlin Bistro and Fingerprints. Check out the event page here for more info.

Photo from Black Ring Coffee.

Black Ring Coffee is hosting a latte art competition on Friday, February 16 from 5:00PM to 10:00PM. A Stranger Peaks-themed art show by Natalie Bojorquez will line the walls, Modern Times brews will be served and the Shake Ramen truck is expected to be on site. More info on how to enter the latte art throwdown can be found via the event page here.

Vice Mayor Rex Richardson announced last week that Long Beach Beer Lab will be the northside’s first-ever brewery, and will be located within a new development along the Atlantic Corridor called “The Uptown” that is set to break ground in the spring.

Steady Brew Beer Co. has nailed down a location for an East Long Beach tap room, to be located at 2938 Clark Avenue next to Baja Sonora. Co-founder Aaron Henderson said an opening date has yet to be decided, but that they’re making headway as far all the required paperwork is concerned. For now 17 liquor stores carry the brews, as well as 4th Street Vine and Dutch’s BrewHouse. For more info on where to score a six pack or a pint, check out the website here.

Supporter Event Check out a quick recap on our supporter event held this past weekend. We showcased our up-and-coming brewery building space in Bixby Knolls Long Beach, which still holds the retro charm of the photography store that it once was. Our Supporters had a chance to taste our core beers Fleurs, Gose, Hopped on Phonics, Central Perk and Baktun’s, as well as a few experimental ones Barrel Aged Tripel and Mangose. A big shout out and thank you to our collaborators Cheese Addiction Bixby Knolls, Black Ring Coffee and Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association! #bixbyknolls #openingabrewery #longbeach #craftbeer mark_keraly Posted by Ambitious Ales on Tuesday, January 23, 2018



The team behind the longtime home-brewing operation, Ambitious Ales, is in the process of building out their first official location in Bixby Knolls. The tanks have arrived and demo work has begun within the retro gem that was the former home of Tuttle’s Cameras at 4019 Atlantic Avenue. The brewery is looking at a summer opening, and offers a session IPA, Hopped on Phonics, a blonde ale, Central Perk, a take on the old world German Ale, Gose, a Belgian-inspired Fleurs and an imperial stout called Baktuns.