Knowing that “Jagged Little Pill” has themes like addiction and sexual assault, I was a little worried it might feel too intense. But Long Beach Landmark Theatre’s production of Alanis Morissette’s musical, based on her 1995 album of the same name, emphasizes its music, humor and humanity, making for an engaging and moving theatrical experience.

Key to that experience are a talented, energetic cast and an off-stage band directed by Curtis Heard, featuring not only keyboards, guitars and drums but also violin, viola and cello. Morisette’s alt-rock music is melodic and edgy at the same time, with emotionally honest and imagistic lyrics that convey inner feelings in a powerful way.

Award-winning writer Diablo Cody built the musical’s story around Morissette’s songs, focusing on the four-member Healy family of Connecticut, all of whom face challenges that are not unfamiliar to many of us.

Frankie (Evelyn Carter) is the family’s 16-year-old adopted daughter with an activist bent, coming to terms with her own sexuality, freedom and doing what’s right. By contrast, her brother Nick (Jacob Anthony Cain) has been raised by his mom especially to follow the rules, excel in all areas and get into Harvard — which he’s not sure he really wants.

Foreground, from left: Sarah Ledesma and Adriano Brown in Long Beach Landmark Theatre’s “Jagged Little Pill.” Photo by JLOOP.

Their parents, meanwhile, are facing challenges of their own, especially in their marriage. Mary Jane (Megan O’Toole) is hooked on painkillers after a car accident (her addiction portrayed by dancer Daelyn Cerruti shadowing her as she pops pills) and husband Steve is frustrated about their lack of intimacy, resorting to online pornography.

The family sings Morissette’s lyrics (with additional music by Glen Ballard) as they go about their days, including the acerbic “Right Through You,” “All I Really Want” and “Smiling,” conveying the inner feelings and challenges they can’t otherwise reveal.

The scenes are also sometimes funny, as when Frankie shares “Ironic” with her school’s creative-writing class as her classmates argue whether “rain on your wedding day” actually fits the definition of irony. Carter sparkles as Frankie here and throughout, shining when she sings.

From left: Brett Popiel and David X. Perez in Long Beach Landmark Theatre’s “Jagged Little Pill.” Photo by JLOOP.

But stealing the show with her singing is Cole Whiter as Frankie’s girlfriend Jo. From “Hand in My Pocket” to “You Oughta Know,” Whiter nails the songs’ melodies and angst, without having to make her voice feel like Morissette’s.

And Sarah Ledesma as Nick’s friend Bella — who becomes an unsuspecting victim during a party — infuses the songs “Predator” and “No” with emotional depth, assisted by the talented ensemble. Director Richard J. Martinez and choreographer Justin Edmonson keep the cast moving fluidly on the intimate stage, sometimes with powerful protest signs and always with attitude.

These scenes involving the kids somehow land better than those with the parents, as if Morissette’s songs fit their life situations better, and, anyway, grownups should know better than to make drug deals in dark alleys. But the story shows how even for adults, denial and silencing can affect a person and their relationships long after a traumatic event.

Sarah Ledesma in Long Beach Landmark Theatre’s “Jagged Little Pill.” Photo by JLOOP.

Dynamic lighting by Derek Jones and scenic projections by Nathan Amondson add to the energy and immersiveness of the production, making up for the sometimes echo-y acoustics of the First Congregational Church venue, which is an otherwise fitting place for the musical’s serious issues.

If anything, those themes may come across a bit too heavy-handedly, with the songs sometimes telling you how to feel about a scene that just took place. Yet you’re there not only for the compelling story, but to experience the energy and talent of this dedicated cast, supported by a committed crew, belting out emotionally raw songs that speak to all of us.

Long Beach Landmark Theatre’s “Jagged Little Pill” continues through Nov. 23 at the First Congregational Church of Long Beach, 241 Cedar Ave., with shows Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m., plus “unplugged” acoustic matinee performances on Nov. 16 and 23 at 1 p.m. For tickets and information, call the box office at 562-366-0085 or visit LBLandmark.org.