The Long Beach Symphony will perform at Heritage Farm on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., but this time, with a psychedelic spin.

Guests can dine at on a menu prepared by the Michelin Star-winning Heritage restaurant as the symphony performs a mix of renditions of works by Serge Gainsbourg and Italian movie composer Ennio Morricone (known for his work on the famed spaghetti westerns), as well as classics like “As Time Goes By” from “Casablanca.”

The music will be accompanied by immersive visuals from the Mad Alchemy Liquid Light Show, inspired by Van Gogh and Neo-expressionism artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. The show aims to “transport guests to feel as if the music is all around them.”

Tickets are going for $295 a person and can be bought here. Each entry includes a three-course tasting menu from Heritage restaurant with an open beer and wine bar, as well as an artist’s reception after the performance.

The event is limited to 65 seats and Heritage is notorious for selling out tables months in advance, so it’s recommended to grab seats while they’re available.

“We are so excited to be working with an institution like the Long Beach Symphony and with bright, creative minds that are enriching our neighborhood,” said Happy Sundays co-founder Julia Kugel in a press release.

Psychedelic Symphony is presented by the team behind Long Beach’s Happy Sundays Music Fest. More information about the event can be found here.