With the smell of grilled food, the sound of old-school music and the sight of locals taking in exhibits, the Downtown Long Beach Art + Design Walk gave a chance for community members to connect with one another and enjoy a vibrant urban scene Saturday afternoon.
Attendees from all ages immersed themselves in the different types of art Long Beach can bring, as well as supporting smaller artists and their companies.
For the event — organized by the Downtown Long Beach Alliance — around 50 different pop-up spots featuring live music and all manner of visual art and design work, were set up within walking distance from one another.
“This is my first art walk. [I’m] very excited and I’m very nervous because I actually have my art on display — and to actually be selling it,” said Koi Hall, a film photographer and magazine writer.
Hall has two brands, her photography brand called Koi The Shooter and her magazine brand called Fake Artsy Bitch.
“It is a little validating knowing […] even if they don’t purchase my art, they’re telling me that this is great and they’re intrigued by it,” she said with a smile on her face.
Long Beach, like many cities across California, has been trying to re-enliven its Downtown, which has seen higher-than-normal vacancy rates since the pandemic and endured concerns about break-ins and homelessness. The mayor and other city officials have pushed for a resurgence of nightlife, tourism and festivals to try to draw back visitors.
At Saturday’s event, Ivan Espinosa, a Long Beach tattoo artist, said a friend encouraged him to showcase his work, so he pulled out an airbrush, which he used to make designs on T-shirts. Passersby could watch his work live before making a purchase.
Artist Jasmine Beasley said she hopes the joy the event brought continues long after it’s over.
“I came to show my work, to show my inner child to the people of Long Beach and everyone else,” Beasley said.
Photos and story by Samuel Chacko.