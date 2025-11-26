Welcome to Theater News, a regular column by longtime reviewer Anita W. Harris. Look for it most Thursdays. Or sign up for our Eat See Do newsletter to get it in your inbox.

As we round the corner from Thanksgiving into the holidays, three local shows offer a chance to get into the season in new and traditional ways.

Two new shows focus on family complexities — Long Beach Shakespeare Company’s family-friendly “Cinderella’s Magical Christmas” and the more adult-oriented “Mrs. Christmas” at Aurora Theater — while Long Beach Playhouse’s annual “A Christmas Carol” brings Dickens’ familiar ghost tale to life.

‘Cinderella’s Magical Christmas’

Long Beach Shakespeare Company is currently staging a new musical written and directed by Terry Hill called “Cinderella’s Magical Christmas” — a mashup of two classic tales telling a story of families today.

In this production, with music by Irving Berlin, George & Ira Gershwin and Jerome Kern, Cinderella’s stepmother is not “evil” but instead a woman wrestling with misplaced anger. And her stepsisters are not mean but simply teenagers finding their way.

“The production retains the magic of the pumpkin carriage, the stroke of midnight and the glass slipper — but also invites us to reconsider family dynamics, identity and forgiveness in a gently modern light,” the theater says.

Producer Holly Leveque says the show is appropriate for everyone, placing the families of Prince Charming and Ella front and center, with “holiday magic” entering after the story’s climax.

“Your grandma, your wife, your sister, your uncle, your daughter or grandson can come and enjoy this show together,” Leveque said, adding that the story resonates with “anyone seeking warmth, hope and a little theatrical sparkle this season.”

Long Beach Shakespeare Company’s “Cinderella’s Magical Christmas” continues through Dec. 7 at the Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 Atlantic Ave., with shows Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. For tickets and information, call the box office at 562-997-1494 or visit LBShakespeare.org.

Aurora Theater promo image for “Mrs. Christmas.”

‘Mrs. Christmas’

Another world-premiere holiday musical is set to open next weekend at the Aurora Theater, but this one is for adults.

“Mrs. Christmas,” written by award-winning playwright Tom Jacobson, is a musical that producer Signal Hill Sandbox, Inc. calls a “savory entertainment for adults” with a “brand-new take on holiday traditions.”

“This heartwarmingly irreverent, laugh-out-loud musical offers a relatable holiday experience for adults seeking fresh, festive entertainment,” the producer says. “Just don’t bring the whole family!”

Playwright Jacobson said “Mrs. Christmas” is a tribute to two strong women in his life who have passed on — his high school choir teacher who recruited him to sing and his craft-loving Aunt Caryl — but also “all the mothers and daughters who struggle to love each other.”

The story tells of a woman who inherits holiday traditions from her recently deceased, estranged mother who was called Mrs. Christmas in their small town.

“Her mother left behind a legacy of festive cheer and complex emotions for her daughter,” the producer describes. “Through an evening of song and over-the-top stories, the daughter navigates the complexities of their relationship, delving into themes of tradition, loss, legacy and questioning how we begin to heal complicated relationships with our families.”

Award-winning director Karole Foreman said she’s been wanting to collaborate with Jacobson for a long time, “captivated by the scope of his imagination and the breadth of his intellect.”

“’Mrs. Christmas’ is a wonderfully rich exploration of relationships between parents and children and the legacy of family holidays,” Foreman said. “I have to confess, I had become jaded about Christmas over the years. I think this play is a kind of redemption, and an opportunity to recapture some of the holiday spirit.”

“Mrs. Christmas” runs Dec. 5 to 21 at the Aurora Theater, 4412 East Village Rd., with shows Mondays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit AuroraTheater.com. Free parking is available in a lot behind the theater. Run time is 90 minutes with no intermission.

Preview photo of “A Christmas Carol” at Long Beach Playhouse. From left: Dash Gomer (Tiny Tim) and Gregory Cohen (Ebenezer Scrooge). Photo courtesy of the theater.

‘A Christmas Carol’

And for a more traditional holiday story, the Long Beach Playhouse is staging its popular annual production of “A Christmas Carol” beginning next weekend.

Based on Charles Dickens’ classic 1843 tale, “A Christmas Carol” focuses on miserly businessman Ebenezer Scrooge and how he treats people during the holiday season, including his employee Bob Cratchit, father of the frail young Tiny Tim.

Can the ghosts of Christmases past, present and future scare Scrooge into being more generous to overcome his own soul’s impoverishment?

Directed by Carole Louise Nicholson, the Playhouse calls the show “quick-paced” and “highly theatrical” — “the Christmas ghost story needed to set you and your loved ones on the path to holiday cheer.”

“A Christmas Carol” runs Dec. 6 to 21 at the Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., with shows Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. For tickets and information, call the box office at 562-494-1014 or visit LBPlayhouse.org. Free parking is available in a lot behind the theater.