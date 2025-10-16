October is a busy month in the theater world, including right here in Long Beach. From not one but two scary teen-girl musicals to funny detectives to old-time radio plays, there’s something for everyone this month. Check them out:

California Repertory: ‘Carrie: The Musical’

Promotional image for California Repertory’s “Carrie: The Musical”

California Repertory, the producing arm of CSULB’s theater arts department, is bringing “Carrie: The Musical” to life beginning Oct. 23.

The show adds rock music to Stephen King’s 1970s novel “Carrie,” which was adapted into a film by Lawrence D. Cohen and directed by Brian De Palma, about an outcast teen girl tormented by her classmates and controlled by her religious mother — until she can’t take it anymore.

The show is directed by Daniel Nakawatase, who specializes in musicals and in “eliciting visceral performances” from his cast, according to Cal Rep, with “explosive” choreography by Liz Hoefner Adamis and musical direction by Anthony Lopez.

“The cult rock musical scorches the stage with blood, vengeance and powerhouse vocals,” says the theater. “It’s prom night. And it’s going to be killer.”

And guess what? You can experience an interactive haunted maze before the show, free of charge with your ticket.

“Carrie: The Musical” at CSULB’s University Theater, 1250 Bellflower Blvd., will run Thursday, Oct. 23 through Friday, Oct. 31, with shows at 7:30 p.m. and a matinee on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $27. For tickets and parking information, visit CSULB.edu.

Long Beach Playhouse: ‘Heathers: The Musical’

From left: Quinn Vann and Arystaysha West in “Heathers: The Musical” at Long Beach Playhouse. Photo by Mike Hardy.

While you wait for “Carrie: The Musical” to open, why not check out another scary-girl musical at Long Beach Playhouse?

“Heathers: The Musical” — based on the 1980s Daniel Waters film “Heathers” but with added music and choreography — is now playing at the Playhouse’s upstairs Studio Theatre through Nov. 16.

The story has awkward high schooler Veronica doing anything to fit in with the Heathers, a clique of three popular girls. But when Veronica falls for mysterious new student J.D., things take a dark turn toward revenge, murder and a plot to blow up the school.

Executive Director Madison Mooney says the musical is a dark comedy with catchy songs and memorable lyrics that take the social hierarchy of teenage girls to the extreme.

“Most people, when they think back to their teenage years, can relate to the desire to be one of the popular kids in high school,” Mooney said. “In some cases, at almost any cost.”

Director Sean Gray, who is also artistic director for the Playhouse, says the 17-member cast is impressive following a huge turnout for auditions.

“The actors are all great vocalists and dancers,” Gray says. “They’re also great actors who can deliver the passions that are central to the story. This show is satire with a bite.”

“Heathers: The Musical” continues through Nov. 16 at Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., with shows Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $30 and can be purchased by calling the box office at 562-494-1014 or visiting LBPlayhouse.org.

Long Beach Shakespeare Company: Halloween radio plays

For an old-time way to experience the creepy thrills of Halloween, check out Long Beach Shakespeare Company’s radio plays “Arsenic and Old Lace,” continuing this weekend, and “War of the Worlds” next weekend.

The company’s Helen Borgers Theatre, at 4250 Atlantic Ave. in Bixby Knolls, gets transformed into the KBRD radio studio for these shows, allowing audiences to watch actors in 1940s costume read scripts and perform sound effects for tales broadcast over radio airwaves.

Adapted and directed by Joe Montanari from Joseph Kesselrings’ 1939 play, “Arsenic and Old Lace” finds Mortimer Brewster visiting his two aunts in Brooklyn and discovering that the sweet old ladies are serial killer —and then his psychopathic brother Johnny comes to visit.

Then don’t miss “War of the Worlds” next weekend for a reenactment of a radio show based on H.G. Wells’ novel that really did cause mass panic when it aired on Halloween eve in 1938, with Orson Welles reading a news bulletin about a Martian invasion.

“Can a story shake the world?” the theater asks. “Wells and Welles proved it could, with a tale so sensational it blurred fiction and reality forever.”

Long Beach Shakespeare Company’s “Arsenic and Old Lace” continues through this weekend, Oct. 17 to 19, with shows Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., with “War of the Worlds” performing next weekend, Oct. 24 to 26, at the same times. For tickets and information, call the box office at 562-997-1494 or visit LBShakespeare.org.

International City Theatre: ‘Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B’

From left: Sarah Wolter, Cheryl Daro and Brian Stanton in “Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B” at International City Theatre. Photo by Jordan Gohara.

A comedic take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous detective and sidekick called “Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B” is opening this weekend, about two free-spirited women who “solve mysteries and kick butt,” according to the theater.

“I knew I wanted to do a Holmes and Watson about female codependency,” says playwright Kate Hammill. “Women who are allowed to just be totally crazy and funny and go on adventures and hijinks.”

Directed by Amie Farrell, the theater calls this “sharp, sassy twist” on Sherlock Holmes “a fast-paced and wildly entertaining comic escapade.”

“Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson: Apt. 2B” runs Oct. 17 to Nov. 2 at International City Theatre, 330 E. Seaside Way, with shows Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $56 to $59, with a lower-priced preview offered Thursday, Oct. 16. For tickets and information, call the box office at 562-436-4610 or visit InternationalCityTheatre.org.

Musical Theatre West: ‘Hello, Dolly!’

Also opening this weekend is Musical Theatre West’s production of the popular Broadway musical “Hello, Dolly!” that was made into a 1969 film starring Barbra Streisand and Walter Matthau.

“Follow the larger-than-life matchmaker Dolly Levi as she meddles her way through love, laughter, and high society in [1890s] New York City,” says the theater. “This dazzling production is a joyous celebration of life, love, and the indomitable spirit of one legendary woman.”

With a live orchestra directed by Dennis Castellano, the show includes iconic numbers such as “Put On Your Sunday Clothes,” “Before the Parade Passes By,” “It Only Takes a Moment” and of course “Hello, Dolly!”

The 36-member cast is directed by Cythia Ferrer with choreography by Cheryl Baxter, bringing to life a musical that, according to the theater, is “full of wit, charm and show-stopping dance numbers galore.”

Musical Theatre West’s “Hello, Dolly!” runs from Oct. 17 to Nov. 2 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton St., with shows Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. For tickets and information, call the box office at 562-856-1999 or visit Musical.org.