What would happen if you took a William Shakespeare play involving brothels, prostitutes and pimps —and, oh yeah, a nun and a friar — and set it “somewhere out West” in the late 1800s? It might actually work.

Loosely based on Shakespeare’s comedy “Measure for Measure,” International City Theatre’s “Desperate Measures” involves a saloon prostitute, the naïve young man who loves her, his sister the novice nun, an evil governor, a fair sheriff and a Nietzsche-obsessed drunken priest. It also involves great songs and — perhaps as a nod to Shakespeare — rhyming dialogue.

It’s decidedly a romp designed for sheer entertainment. And it works due to the ensemble cast’s chemistry, comedic timing and excellent harmonizing, musically accompanied by The Tucson Tumbleweeds band on stage (Daniel Gary Busby directing and on keyboard; Michael Higgins on guitar, banjo and mandolin; and Joe Buzzelli on violin and fiddle).

But during the first three songs that establish story and character, you may wonder what you’re doing there.

Drawling saloon-girl Bella (Madison Miyuki Sprague) relates to us that the story is watered-down Shakespeare, telling us through song how Johnny Blood (Aaron Gibbs) just shot a man over her. Johnny’s thrown in jail by Sheriff Martin Green (Daniel A. Stevens), along with the intoxicated Father Morse (Jason Whitton).

Meanwhile, Governor Von Richterhenkenpflightgetruber (Christopher Karbo), a tall German transplant (in case you can’t tell by his name), sings “Someday They Will Thank Me,” revealing his smarmy self-centeredness.

From left: Daniel A. Stevens (Sheriff) and Christopher Karbo (Governor) in “Desperate Measures” at International City Theatre. Photo by Jordan Gohara.

It’s only when Johnny’s sister and novice nun Susanna (Gabbie Adner) shows up at his office requesting Johnny’s release (“Look In Your Heart”) and the governor propositions her — promising to free Johnny only if she spends a night with him — that things get interesting.

We already like the sweet yet forthright Susanna, so we don’t want her to compromise herself, even though Johnny is elated at this chance (“It’s Good To Be Alive”). Fortunately, Sheriff Green devises a plan whereby Bella trades places with Susanna at a crucial moment (literally “In the Dark”) to spare the novice’s chastity (“It Doesn’t Hurt To Try”).

Will their scheme work? Will Johnny mind that Bella sleeps with the governor? Is the sheriff falling for the nun just a little?

From left: Gabbie Adner (Susanna) and Christopher Karbo (Governor) in “Desperate Measures” at International City Theatre. Photo by Jordan Gohara.

All this and more is answered through well-coordinated physical comedy (including a funny scene with Bella attempting to hide as a mirror image of Susanna), more good songs, and the snowballing charm of the cast. Where at first you wondered why you should care about any of them, by the end you may kind of love them.

That’s because the entire cast embodies their roles well — and all can sing! Miyuki Sprague especially sustains incredibly high energy throughout, allowing her character Bella to win us over with her unapologetic delight and at being good at her job. Sheriff Green and Susanna are similarly endearing due to the actors’ deliveries and strong voices, and Gibbs is well-cast as the guileless Johnny.

Written by lyricist Peter Kellogg and composer David Friedman, with lively direction and choreography by Todd Nielsen, “Desperate Measures” is an enjoyable escapade with lovely songs, comic frivolity and yes, a thin plot, but a big heart due to its charming and talented cast.

International City Theatre’s “Desperate Measures” continues through March 9 at the Beverly O’Neill Theater, 330 E. Seaside Way, with shows Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 562-436-4610 or visiting ICTLongBeach.org. Run time is 2 hours and 15 minutes, including intermission.