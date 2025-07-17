Welcome to Theater News, a regular column by longtime reviewer Anita W. Harris. Look for it most Thursdays. Or sign up for our Eat See Do newsletter to get it in your inbox.

If you’re on the fence about catching Musical Theatre West’s “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” — at the Carpenter Center through July 27 — definitely go! Despite its redundant title, the musical does justice to the 1950s musician’s legacy through the production’s supercharged talent. It’s a play, rock concert and party in one.

Key to the show’s success is actor-musician Will Riddle’s embodiment of Buddy Holly, complete with Texas twang, wiry energy and dark-rimmed glasses. His guitar playing, singing and acting carry this show about a figure who practically created rock-and-roll as we know it, influencing iconic musicians ranging from The Beatles to Bob Dylan.

Holly’s story, as written by Alan Janes, starts in Lubbock, Texas, with the teenager performing with bandmates Joe Maudlin (Omar D. Brancato) creatively playing an upright bass and Jerry Allison (Laura Leo Kelly) on drums, in a country music festival sponsored by a local radio station.

It’s funny to see all the grown-ups react in horror and even faint when Holly and his band break into rockabilly while the younger folks start dancing.

But soon, a radio DJ named Hipockets Duncan (a formidable David Kirk Grant) facilitates a recording contract for the band with Decca Records. When that doesn’t work because of Holly’s insistence on playing the music his way, Hipockets sends the boys to Clovis, New Mexico to work with a more “experimental” music producer.

From left, foreground: Will Riddle and Omar D. Brancato in Musical Theatre West’s “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story.” Photo by TAKE.

And so began the stratospheric rise of Buddy Holly and The Crickets, with hit after hit of tunes like “That’ll Be the Day,” “Rave On” and “Not Fade Away” dominating radio airwaves and record charts from 1957 until Holly’s untimely death in a 1959 plane crash — called “the day the music died” by Don McLean.

All the songs are crisply executed by the accomplished actor-musicians in this show, including Chase Ramsey as additional Cricket Tommy Alsopp and Elizabeth Curtin as Vi Petty, the record producer’s wife, on keyboards. It’s a pleasure to experience the band’s marathon recording sessions of now-familiar songs like “Everyday” and learn the funny reason why “Cindy Lou” became “Peggy Sue.”

And each cast member brings their all to each role, as directed and choreographed by Keith Andrews, with music direction by Ryan O’Connell. Janaya Mahealani Jones threatens to steal the show as Marlena Madison singing — or rather, soulfully belting — “Shout” with Tyrone Jones (Justin Marriel Boyd) at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, where the white Buddy Holly and The Crickets somehow get booked to perform in front of a predominantly Black audience.

From left: Janaya Mahealani Jones and Justin Marriel Boyd in Musical Theatre West’s “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story.” Photo by TAKE.

In this way — and with some humor, mostly due to Boyd’s talent for physical comedy — the play doesn’t shy away from connecting Holly’s rock-and-roll sound with African American rhythm-and-blues from which it stemmed. It also has young Mexican American singer Ritchie Valens (Ali Márquez-Qadiri) question why he can’t gyrate his pelvis if Elvis can. And has Holly’s mother question her son’s falling in love with the Latina Maria Elena (Mia Sempertegui) when he calls her to say he’s getting married.

But by the end, it’s one big dance party as Holly, Valens and the Big Bopper (Trent Mills) perform song after song at what became their final touring show in Clear Lake, Iowa. The entire ensemble joins in on horns, keyboards and backup singing with lighting (designed by Paul Black) creating a magical aura.

Here, as throughout, the audience is invited to join in by clapping, expressing enthusiasm and even dancing. In this way, the show becomes a celebratory party for all, with Holly and his musical compadres not just honored but brought to life, their infectious energy and sound lingering long after the show ends.

Musical Theatre West’s “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” continues through July 27 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on the CSULB campus, 6200 E. Atherton St., with shows Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. For tickets, call 562-856-1999 or visit Musical.org. Click here for parking information during summer construction.