Popular chicken and waffles chain Bruxie celebrated its grand opening in Belmont Shore on Friday.

The new eatery just opened within the former Chronic Tacos location just north of the Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier.

“Being able to come here and have so many fans of Bruxie already that live in Long Beach and accept us with open arms has been such a blessing for us,” Jacob Stone, Bruxie’s director of operations said.

Bruxie’s menu includes sweet, savory and spicy waffle sandwiches. They also offer a breakfast option which is topped with an egg, chicken tenders served with sauces like a smoky mustard sauce and more.

Those who are looking for some dessert can also order a sweet waffle sandwich stuffed with berries and cream, or sip on their artisan custard shakes.

Bruxie, established in 2012, also has locations in Orange County, Los Angeles and plans on expanding to Davis and Santa Barbara.

Bruxie is located at 3870 E. Ocean Blvd. and is open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.