Shrimp Fest returns to celebrate National Seafood Month with an entire festival dedicated to the tasty crustacean on Oct. 20 at the San Pedro Fish Market.

The restaurant overlooks Alamitos Bay and will host the event from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are priced at $59.99 per person (plus an automatic 18% tip) and will give attendees unlimited tastes of more than 16 San Pedro Fish Market dishes celebrating shrimp and all things seafood.

Dishes include the restaurant’s World Famous Shrimp Tray, ahi tostada, Baja fish tacos, ceviche, clam chowder and more.

The event will have live entertainment and hourly prizes for attendees.

The San Pedro Fish Market is located at 6550 E. Marina Drive. Tickets are available here.