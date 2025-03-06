Urbane Cafe, a Ventura-based chain known for its sandwiches and salads, is opening at the Long Beach Exchange on Friday.

The family-owned spot for fast and fresh meals has special offers in store for its grand opening this weekend.

On Saturday, anyone who donates to the Assistance League of Long Beach from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. will receive a complimentary sandwich, salad or bowl.

On Sunday, the cafe will celebrate its grand opening with a free meal added for loyalty members who place an order online from Friday through March 14.

Also, Long Beach City College students can sign up here for a free sandwich salad or bowl next Tuesday.

The new restaurant near the southwest corner of North Lakewood Boulevard and East Carson Street will be Urbane Cafe’s 35th Southern California location.

Menu items include sandwiches like the Bella Portobello, Pastrami Tri Tip and Pesto and Sundried Tomato.

A pastramis sandwich from Urbane Cafe. Courtesy of Urbane Cafe.

Salad options include a Crunchy Peanut Salad, Salmon Salad and Cilantro Chicken.

Urbane Cafe, founded in Ventura in 2003, also has more deals in stock for the rest of the month.

Founder Tom Holt created a menu centered around locally sourced ingredients featuring sandwiches with roasted meats and hand-crafted sauces.

“Giving back to our local communities and being socially responsible is a major, foundational pillar that has supported our Urbane Cafe brand from the very first opening 22 years ago,” Holt said in a statement.

On Fridays starting next week through April 4, civil service personnel and first responders who show a service ID or come in uniform can get a free sandwich, salad or bowl.

On March 18 and 19, health care workers get a free sandwich, salad or bowl. On March 25 and 26, teachers and education staff get a complimentary sandwich, salad or bowl.

Urbane Cafe, 4001 N Lakewood Blvd Suite 100, will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.