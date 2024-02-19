Retro Row’s newest cocktail bar, Baby Gee, will celebrate its one-year anniversary on Feb. 25 with tattoos, live music, food and more.

Hamburgers Nice, a locally beloved pop-up, will be serving their signature smash burgers from 2 to 7 p.m. Port City Tattoo California will be offering free flash tattoos for anyone who wants them until 5 p.m.

Live cumbia and jazz music from the Roberto Navarro Trio and Billy Mohler and friends will be featured from 3 to 8 p.m.

Baby Gee cocktail classics will be available all night, with drinks featuring AMASS gin, Alma Finca, Lost Irish whiskey, Community vodka and Madre Mezcal. Merchandise will also be available for purchase.

Co-owners Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores announced plans to transform the former Red Room space in 2022. Since opening, the bar quickly garnered local support and a dedicated customer base. The bar was also recognized internationally when it was listed as an honoree for the 2023 Spirited Awards in the Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar in the West category.

Cocktails currently on their menu include

Cozmo Krusher, with vodka, cranberry, sweet ginger, hibiscus, Cointreau and absinthe.

The Discarded Lover with white whisky, double blueberry, sage, caraway, elderflower and cider.

The bar also offers mocktails like the Apple Wagon, made with spirit-free tequila, Granny Smith apple, allspice, cardamom, lemon and quinine.

Baby Gee is located at 1227 E. Fourth Street.