Bagel shop Cassidy’s Corner Café will open its fourth Long Beach location in Downtown.

The chain began in La Mirada, then settled its flagship location in Lakewood and already has three locations in Long Beach, most recently opening inside LBX.

Cassidy’s has become best known for its variety of fresh-baked bagels and bagel sandwiches. Breakfast sandwiches include a classic bacon, egg, and cheese served with jalapeño cream cheese and lemon pepper, and lunch sandwiches can be hot or cold. The menu also has vegetarian options like the G.G. with avocado, sprouts, tomatoes, lettuce, cucumbers, red onions and hummus.

The menu offers over 10 different types of spreads ranging from garden veggie cream cheese to Nutella. Bagels also come in a variety of options like red velvet or Asiago cheese.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the Hi-lo: LB Food + Culture (@thehilolbp)

In addition to classic coffee orders, the shop also serves things like iced chocolate and peanut butter drinks.

There’s no set opening date for the Downtown location. The wall-papered windows say “coming soon.” The new location has yet to be added to the brand’s website.

Check out our visit to the LBX location earlier this year here.

Cassidy’s Corner will be located at 635 Pine Avenue, suite 101.